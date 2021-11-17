Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Cadbury World chocolatiers build Nutcracker model entirely out of chocolate

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 6:43 pm
Cadbury World chocolatier Dawn Jenks adds some finishing touches to the chocolate Nutcracker model (Phil Barnett/PA)
Cadbury World has produced a chocolate model of The Nutcracker to celebrate the renowned ballet arriving in Birmingham.

The 70cm tall solid chocolate figure took two days to create and weighs 7kg, the equivalent of 155 standard bars of Cadbury Dairy Milk.

Cadbury World chocolatiers Dawn Jenks and Donna Oluban hand-painted The Nutcracker’s face with liquid cocoa butter and used black cocoa butter to produce his hat, hair, moustache, beard, shoes, belt and trousers.

His distinctive jacket – with fringes and buttons – was dusted with edible gold glitter, and a gold lustre was added to the sword.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “Our artistic chocolatiers are renowned for making magnificent creations to mark a vast variety of special occasions, and this latest masterpiece demonstrates their creativity and talent.

“We’re delighted to welcome The Nutcracker back to Birmingham and couldn’t be happier to be part of the celebrations. We can’t wait for everyone to see him.”

The creation has been produced in celebration of Birmingham Royal Ballet bringing Sir David Bintley’s Royal Albert Hall production of The Nutcracker to Birmingham Hippodrome this Christmas.

This will be the first time this version has been performed outside London.

A chocolate Nutcracker model made by Cadbury World chocolatiers
A chocolate Nutcracker model made by Cadbury World chocolatiers (Phil Barnett/PA)

Carlos Acosta, artistic director at Birmingham Royal Ballet, said: “The Nutcracker is such a special tradition, so we’re delighted to have a hand-crafted and beautiful chocolate creation from Cadbury World on display to mark this monumental production at Birmingham Hippodrome.

“I know our audiences will love this incredible creation as well as this year’s spectacular show.”

The chocolate creation will be on display at Birmingham Hippodrome for visitors to see throughout the run of The Nutcracker from November 20 until December 11.

