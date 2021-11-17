Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Charles urges UK and Jordan to make the environment a priority after Covid

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 7:04 pm
(Joe Giddens/PA)
(Joe Giddens/PA)

The Prince of Wales has urged the UK and Jordan to make protecting the environment a priority as the two nations “build back after Covid-19”.

In a speech marking the 100th anniversary of the founding of Jordan, Charles said Britain’s former protectorate was a voice of “moderation, understanding and tolerance” in the region under the leadership of King Abdullah II.

The prince, who has spent two days touring Jordan with the Duchess of Cornwall, learning about its heritage, work supporting refugees and efforts to bring religions together, said it was a “special joy” to be among friends after the “sorrow, separation and grief” of Covid.

The future king noted the role Britain played – especially soldier and adventurer Lawrence of Arabia – in helping to shape the Middle East with regional figures.

Charles told the guests at the Jordan Museum: “As both our countries build back after Covid-19, I need hardly say that we must place a priority as we have never done before on protection of our environment.”

He highlighted how Jordan’s serious water shortage issue meant climate change was “keenly” felt, adding: “I have recently attended the Cop26 climate summit in the UK where some important steps were taken to limit the global rise in temperatures.

“Success will require the sustained commitment of the global community to ensure that countries like Jordan have the support they need to find ways of adapting to a changing climate.”

Royal tour of the Middle East – Day 2
Charles was presented with his portrait by Syrian refugee artist Faihaa (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Charles also evoked the spirit of TE Lawrence – famous for his role fighting alongside Arabs during the revolt against the Ottoman Empire during the First World War.

The prince said: “There can be little doubt that the great Arab revolt led by Hashemite Sharif Al Hussein Bin Ali changed the face of the Middle East.

“TE Lawrence’s chronicles of their struggle gave the Arab forces a near-mythical place in British memory, and indeed across the world.

“But the battered carriage from the Hijaz railway, which rests outside this museum, reminds us that their acts of courage were no myth.

“Those historic events, which saw British soldiers fighting side by side with their Arab partners, laid the foundation for the eventual establishment of the Jordanian state.”

