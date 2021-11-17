Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

No changes to Covid rules in Wales, Mark Drakeford says

By Press Association
November 17, 2021, 10:02 pm
Mark Drakeford has said there will be no changes to Covid-19 rules in Wales at the latest three-week review (Welsh Government/PA)
Mark Drakeford has said there will be no changes to Covid-19 rules in Wales at the latest three-week review (Welsh Government/PA)

Wales’ First Minister has said there will be no changes to the nation’s Covid rules this week.

Mark Drakeford confirmed on Wednesday that restrictions would remain the same and the country would stay on alert level 0.

He thanked residents for helping to reduce record-high coronavirus case rates over the last three weeks.

But he warned of a fourth wave sweeping across Europe, and said extending the Covid Pass across the hospitality sector in future weeks remains an option should cases again soar.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

The case rate in Wales has fallen to 507.4 per 100,000 people, and is no longer the highest in the UK, having dipped slightly below Northern Ireland where the case rate is 509.2.

Mr Drakeford said: “Three weeks ago we were facing a very serious situation in Wales but everyone has pulled together and cases have fallen back from those record high levels.

“I want to thank everyone for their hard work and the steps they have taken to protect themselves and their loved ones.

“Saying yes to the vaccine and crucially to the booster remains an essential step to help keep Wales safe,” he added.

“As we start to plan for Christmas we need to keep on working together to bring coronavirus under control. The pandemic hasn’t gone away – a fourth wave is sweeping across Europe, with many countries introducing stricter restrictions once again.

“We will do everything we can to keep Wales open and to keep Wales safe. This means keeping the option of extending the use of the Covid Pass if cases rise again and pandemic pressures on the NHS increase, to help keep the hospitality sector open and trading through the busy festive period.”

Owners of hard-hit hospitality businesses have repeatedly expressed fear at the possibility the Covid Pass scheme could be extended to include pubs and restaurants but the Welsh Government said it was committed to working with the sector to prepare for Christmas.

The next review of regulations will be announced in another three weeks on Friday December 10.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal