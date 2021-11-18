Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Covid rates in England similar to January, data suggests

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 12:06 am
Covid rates in England are similar to those in January, a study says (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Coronavirus rates in England are similar to what they were in January this year, just after the peak of the second wave, new data suggests.

During mid-October to early-November 2021, the prevalence was 1.57% – the same as January – compared to 0.83% in September.

According to the data, prevalence increased between rounds 14 and 15 of Imperial College London’s React-1 study across most age groups, and regions.

(PA Graphics)

During round 15, which ran from October 19 to November 5, there was a fall in prevalence from a peak at around October 20 to 21.

School-aged children had the highest rates of infection with a prevalence of 4.95% in those aged 5 to 12 and 5.21% in those aged 13 to 17.

The data suggests all of the cases were the Delta variant or sub-lineages. The most prevalent was AY.4, which the scientists say is more likely to result in asymptomatic infection.

Christl Donnelly, professor of statistical epidemiology, Imperial College London, said: “It is absolutely the case that if people are waiting for symptoms to do a test and to therefore identify that they are infected, and therefore cut back their contacts, being asymptomatic may facilitate transmission for example.

“It is asymptomatic transmission that really can make the difference between what’s relatively easily containable and what needs vaccination.”

The AY.4.2 mutation which officials are monitoring as a “variant under investigation” represented 11.8% of infections.

Researchers say the observational nature of survey data and the relatively small proportion of unvaccinated adults calls into question the comparability of vaccinated and unvaccinated groups.

However, they found that third vaccine doses for eligible adults and the vaccination of children aged 12 and over are associated with lower infection risk.

The researchers say they should therefore remain a high priority – with possible extension to children aged 5-12 years – and this should help reduce Covid transmission over the winter.

The study has been released as a pre-print that has not been through peer review and is not published in a journal.

