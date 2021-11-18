Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Political figures back Stormont minister after vaccine passport Twitter abuse

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 10:42 am
Naomi Long has been abused on Twitter over her stance on Covid vaccine passports (Liam McBurney/PA)
There has been condemnation after Northern Ireland’s Justice Minister was targeted with a torrent of “vile misogynistic” abuse on social media.

Naomi Long and Health Minister Robin Swann were the focus of the onslaught on Twitter on Wednesday evening just hours after the Stormont Executive agreed to plans to roll out a mandatory vaccine passport.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis was among political leaders who expressed solidarity with Ms Long.

“The vile misogynistic abuse that has been directed towards her since yesterday’s vote is disgusting and has no place in this echo chamber or outside of it,” he tweeted.

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said the abuse directed at Ms Long and Mr Swann was “utterly disgraceful”.

“You can have a point of view, that’s fair, but you’ve no right to abuse anyone on here or anywhere else. #StopTheAbuse,” he tweeted.

Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard tweeted: “You have to be a cowardly weasel to launch the type of attack on a female public representative that Naomi Long has suffered today on Twitter. Utterly pathetic Solidarity with @naomi_long.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood urged social media companies “to stop allowing thugs to turn their platforms into cess pits”.

Ms Long’s husband Michael, a councillor in Belfast, thanked all those who had expressed support.

“Social media is a sewer and full of non-entities seeking attention. Thanks to many people who have expressed support from across the spectrum for Naomi tonight,” he tweeted.

The Executive was divided over mandatory vaccine passports, with the DUP voting against them.

The other four Executive parties backed a proposal from Mr Swann that will see legal enforcement of Covid-19 certification entry requirements for nightclubs, bars, restaurants and a range of other settings from December 13.

