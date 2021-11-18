Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Claims of ‘male brotherhood culture’ in policing rejected

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 1:46 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 5:54 pm
The Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales levelled the claim at policing figures (Dave Thompson/PA)
Police chiefs have dismissed accusations of there being a “male brotherhood culture” in the service.

The Victims’ Commissioner for England and Wales levelled the claim at policing figures during a crime conference in Westminster on Wednesday as she called on forces to lead the “fight” against sexist culture.

Dame Vera Baird told delegates: “You can change the culture”, adding: “I hope to see police as modern men proudly leading the fight against sexist culture, speaking out like the bystander project volunteers.”

Posing questions to the audience to ask themselves, she said: “After 30 reports and 30 years of women’s voices roused against violence against women and girls, why are you still not policing it properly?

“May it be because you’re blaming the victims of it for crimes committed against them through some undertone of sexism either born or encouraged by the essentially male brotherhood culture in policing?

“Does being a police officer make you a worse sexist than the ordinary man in the street?

“And if so, don’t you owe it to the public to see that and to change culture around by 180 degrees and start to lead us out of this epidemic of violence against women and girls?”

Describing the service as “overwhelmingly still male”, Dame Vera also recounted how a senior police officer had told her that they felt “fully accepted as long as they behave like white men”.

She added: “Males who don’t discourage cheap, misogynistic remarks, sexual comments, talking of women like objects whose predominant point is their sexuality and not their humanity – people who don’t discourage men from that behaviour encourage dangerous men to think that they have full support of their agenda to exercise their male entitlement over these female objects as and how they wish.”

When later asked if he would agree with the description of a male brotherhood culture in policing, National Police Chiefs’ Council chairman Martin Hewitt told reporters: “No, I wouldn’t agree with that terminology”, later adding: “I wouldn’t accept that definition.”

He said: “I can understand why that line gets used when you look at the organisation, but I don’t accept it as a characterisation.”

To “subscribe one culture” to all forces across the country “I think is not really very sensible”, he said, adding: “So, the key for me is we must be challenging any culture that is not inclusive in any part of policing, and calling that out, and then, as leaders in policing, dealing with those issues appropriately…”

He had previously told delegates: “We must be honest with ourselves that misogynistic attitudes and behaviours that exist in society exist in policing too.

“And it matters more in policing because of the powers that we hold and because our legitimacy is built on trust and confidence.

“We need to promote, protect and nurture the right culture in policing. All of us need to reflect on how we as individuals demand and support a culture that is inclusive for both our own staff, but also for the people we serve. And we must be more open, more alert to, and more challenging of, behaviour or actions that undermine that culture.”

