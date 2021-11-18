In Pictures: Charles and Camilla take in wonders of Egypt during two-day tour

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Egypt for the next leg of their four-day Middle East tour.

Charles held talks with Egypt’s president before the couple took in the ancient sites of Giza, including the pyramids and the Great Sphinx.

The couple joined the Egyptian minister of tourism and antiquities, Khaled el Anani, far left, for a tour of the ancient sites (Joe Giddens/PA)

A pyramid towered behind the royal party in Giza (Peter Nicolls/PA)

The sun sets over the Pyramids (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Charles visits Beit al-Razzaz, a traditional crafts workshop in Cairo (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Earlier, Charles and Camilla took off their shoes to enter the Al Azhar Mosque in Cairo (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

Charles attended an interfaith reception at the mosque, and also urged young people studying there to remember all “we have in common, not what divides us” (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)

The couple arrived at Cairo Airport in Egypt on Thursday for the second leg of their tour of the Middle East (Joe Giddens/PA)

They were quickly whisked away to meet Egypt’s president (Joe Giddens/PA)

Charles held talks with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace – a former colonial luxury hotel (Joe Giddens/PA)

The couple had arrived in Cairo after a visit to Jordan (Joe Giddens/PA)