Home News UK

In Pictures: Charles and Camilla take in wonders of Egypt during two-day tour

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 3:57 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 4:07 pm
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the Great Sphinx of Giza, Egypt (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have arrived in Egypt for the next leg of their four-day Middle East tour.

Charles held talks with Egypt’s president before the couple took in the ancient sites of Giza, including the pyramids and the Great Sphinx.

Charles and Camilla
The couple joined the Egyptian minister of tourism and antiquities, Khaled el Anani, far left, for a tour of the ancient sites (Joe Giddens/PA)
Charles and Camilla
A pyramid towered behind the royal party in Giza (Peter Nicolls/PA)
Royal tour of the Middle East – Day 3
The sun sets over the Pyramids (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Royal tour of the Middle East – Day 3
Charles visits Beit al-Razzaz, a traditional crafts workshop in Cairo (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
Charles and Camilla at the Al Azhar Mosque in Cairo
Earlier, Charles and Camilla took off their shoes to enter the Al Azhar Mosque in Cairo (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Prince of Wales attended an interfaith reception at a mosque in Cairo
Charles attended an interfaith reception at the mosque, and also urged young people studying there to remember all “we have in common, not what divides us” (Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall at Cairo Airport in Egypt
The couple arrived at Cairo Airport in Egypt on Thursday for the second leg of their tour of the Middle East (Joe Giddens/PA)
Charles and Camilla arriving to meet Egypt's president
They were quickly whisked away to meet Egypt’s president (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Prince of Wales meets the President of Egypt
Charles held talks with Egyptian president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi at the Al-Ittihadiya Palace – a former colonial luxury hotel (Joe Giddens/PA)
The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall arrive in Cairo
The couple had arrived in Cairo after a visit to Jordan (Joe Giddens/PA)
Charles and Camilla in Jordan
The royal couple received a guard of honour as they left Jordan (Joe Giddens/PA)

