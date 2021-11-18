Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plaque unveiled in memory of heroic firefighter killed in King’s Cross inferno

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 4:38 pm
Thirty-one people were killed in the inferno at King’s Cross station in November 1987 (PA)
A plaque has been unveiled in memory of a firefighter who died in the King’s Cross fire in 1987.

Colin Townsley was part of the first group of firefighters on the scene, with witnesses reporting that a firefighter, believed to be Mr Townsley, told passengers to get out just before a fireball erupted.

His bravery was recognised, with the official inquiry terming his actions “heroic” and the George Medal being awarded posthumously.

The Fire Brigades Union’s red plaque scheme recognises firefighters who lose their lives in the line of duty, and are often placed near the scene of the incident.

The plaque, situated at the London railway station, was unveiled on Thursday on the 34th anniversary of the tragedy.

Matt Wrack, general secretary of the FBU, said: “The King’s Cross fire was a horrendous incident that led to significant safety changes. Every single life lost that day is a tragedy.

“Today, we remember the bravery of Colin Townsley, who died trying to save others. He and his sacrifice will not be forgotten.”

The FBU noted that the fire led to a number of safety changes, including strengthening safety around firefighters’ protective equipment.

