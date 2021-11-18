Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Charles and Camilla marvel at the pyramids

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 5:37 pm Updated: November 18, 2021, 7:46 pm
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the Great Pyramids of Giza (PA)
The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall during a visit to the Great Pyramids of Giza (PA)

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have marvelled at the last remaining seventh wonder of the world – the Great Pyramid of Giza.

Charles and Camilla walked past the imposing structure and two other impressive pyramids during the first day of their tour of Egypt.

Earlier, the couple were welcomed to the Middle East country by its president Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and the First Lady Entissar Amer, and the prince held talks with the Egyptian leader while Camilla sat down with the head of state’s wife.

With Egypt due to take over the presidency of the next UN climate change conference – Cop27 – it is likely environmental issues were part of the discussions.

The Great Pyramid, which was created by hand more than 4,000 years ago – before sophisticated engineering skills had been developed, has inspired Charles to believe humanity can tackle the environmental problems facing the planet.

As the sun set, the couple posed before another instantly recognisable landmark nearby, the Sphinx, which has mesmerised visitors to Egypt for centuries with its body of a lion and a man’s head.

Pharaoh Khufu built the Great Pyramid as his tomb, his son Pharaoh Khafre commissioned the second and during this period the enigmatic Sphinx was carved from limestone, and Pharaoh Menkaure created the third and smallest pyramid at Giza.

Royal tour of the Middle East – Day 3
Dr Khaled el Anani, minister of tourism and antiquities, with Charles and Camilla (Peter Nicholls/PA)

Ashraf Mohi, director of the pyramid complex, walked the couple around the three pyramids and to the Sphinx.

He told the couple: “You are stepping on rocks that go back centuries and centuries – this is an adventure.”

Pointing at the pyramids, he explained they were once covered with flat limestone: “If you imagine in another time, it looked so shiny.”

Royal tour of the Middle East – Day 3
Charles and Camilla with the Sphinx in the background (Joe Giddens/PA)

Charles has visited the ancient wonders outside Cairo before privately but this was his first official tour, while Camilla visited the site in the 1960s.

At one point during the tour they walked carefully a short distance up the side of the 454ft (138.5m) high pyramid built by Pharaoh Khufu and briefly stepped into the tunnel entrance out of view.

A source said “The prince is convinced that human ingenuity can help stop climate change because when you look at the pyramids you realise just what people can do.”

