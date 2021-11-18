Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to November 14, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (November 15-18) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 314 (83%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 62 (16%) have seen a fall and one is unchanged.

Torridge in Devon has the highest rate in the UK, with 602 new cases in the seven days to November 14 – the equivalent of 876.0 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 433.7 in the seven days to November 7.

Mid Ulster in Northern Ireland has the second highest rate, up from 421.6 to 783.5, with 1,167 new cases.

Causeway Coast & Glens, also in Northern Ireland, has the third highest rate, up from 477.4 to 774.1, with 1,122 new cases.

Gwynedd has the highest rate in Wales (702.2) and Clackmannanshire has the highest rate in Scotland (600.5).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Torridge (up from 433.7 to 876.0)

Mid Ulster (421.6 to 783.5)

Causeway Coast & Glens (477.4 to 774.1)

Rutland (264.4 to 541.1)

Tandridge (356.9 to 617.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on November 18 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 14; rate of new cases in the seven days to November 7; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to November 7.

Torridge, South-west England, 876.0, (602), 433.7, (298)

Mid Ulster, Northern Ireland, 783.5, (1167), 421.6, (628)

Causeway Coast and Glens, Northern Ireland, 774.1, (1122), 477.4, (692)

Mid Sussex, South-east England, 731.6, (1113), 473.2, (720)

North Devon, South-west England, 720.2, (707), 534.8, (525)

Gwynedd, Wales, 702.2, (879), 454.6, (569)

Vale of Glamorgan, Wales, 673.3, (911), 638.6, (864)

Gosport, South-east England, 644.8, (546), 560.9, (475)

Selby, Yorkshire & the Humber, 644.5, (591), 465.7, (427)

Hinckley and Bosworth, East Midlands, 640.5, (728), 458.4, (521)

Teignbridge, South-west England, 636.1, (859), 428.0, (578)

Charnwood, East Midlands, 626.3, (1180), 401.8, (757)

Tandridge, South-east England, 617.8, (547), 356.9, (316)

Mid Devon, South-west England, 611.1, (509), 541.5, (451)

Mid and East Antrim, Northern Ireland, 606.7, (846), 405.9, (566)

Clackmannanshire, Scotland, 600.5, (308), 604.4, (310)

Elmbridge, South-east England, 599.8, (823), 402.3, (552)

Daventry, East Midlands, 593.4, (516), 499.1, (434)

Torbay, South-west England, 593.2, (808), 429.5, (585)

Fermanagh and Omagh, Northern Ireland, 593.2, (696), 538.6, (632)

Melton, East Midlands, 587.6, (302), 385.3, (198)

North Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 582.2, (777), 382.9, (511)

Crawley, South-east England, 579.7, (652), 455.2, (512)

Ards and North Down, Northern Ireland, 579.4, (939), 489.3, (793)

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole, South-west England, 578.9, (2298), 482.6, (1916)

Moray, Scotland, 572.6, (548), 384.5, (368)

Test Valley, South-east England, 572.5, (728), 394.0, (501)

Torfaen, Wales, 567.3, (538), 628.5, (596)

Monmouthshire, Wales, 566.4, (539), 458.2, (436)

Eastleigh, South-east England, 564.5, (765), 436.1, (591)

Cardiff, Wales, 563.6, (2081), 534.9, (1975)

Arun, South-east England, 557.3, (898), 492.2, (793)

Ribble Valley, North-west England, 556.2, (345), 446.6, (277)

Falkirk, Scotland, 556.2, (893), 407.9, (655)

Barrow-in-Furness, North-west England, 554.5, (370), 535.0, (357)

Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland, 554.3, (822), 474.7, (704)

Lisburn and Castlereagh, Northern Ireland, 549.7, (805), 405.6, (594)

Tewkesbury, South-west England, 549.6, (531), 432.6, (418)

Hastings, South-east England, 548.9, (508), 393.3, (364)

Powys, Wales, 547.2, (728), 509.7, (678)

Fareham, South-east England, 544.1, (633), 446.1, (519)

Dorset, South-west England, 544.0, (2066), 433.9, (1648)

Carmarthenshire, Wales, 542.9, (1032), 472.5, (898)

Harrogate, Yorkshire & the Humber, 542.9, (877), 453.7, (733)

Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, 541.2, (327), 455.1, (275)

Rutland, East Midlands, 541.1, (219), 264.4, (107)

Angus, Scotland, 538.8, (624), 488.7, (566)

Gloucester, South-west England, 537.4, (697), 501.1, (650)

Horsham, South-east England, 532.1, (774), 422.8, (615)

Antrim and Newtownabbey, Northern Ireland, 530.8, (763), 494.6, (711)

Sevenoaks, South-east England, 529.7, (643), 300.7, (365)

Central Bedfordshire, Eastern England, 529.4, (1557), 478.4, (1407)

Scarborough, Yorkshire & the Humber, 526.0, (572), 466.3, (507)

Telford and Wrekin, West Midlands, 525.6, (953), 449.5, (815)

Wrexham, Wales, 523.3, (712), 425.6, (579)

Mole Valley, South-east England, 523.1, (458), 342.7, (300)

Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon, Northern Ireland, 522.0, (1134), 404.2, (878)

Windsor and Maidenhead, South-east England, 521.6, (789), 368.9, (558)

South Gloucestershire, South-west England, 521.5, (1501), 423.9, (1220)

Shropshire, West Midlands, 520.9, (1695), 393.7, (1281)

South Somerset, South-west England, 518.7, (875), 464.1, (783)

North East Derbyshire, East Midlands, 517.5, (529), 490.1, (501)

Swansea, Wales, 517.1, (1275), 494.0, (1218)

St Albans, Eastern England, 512.3, (765), 453.4, (677)

Ryedale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 512.3, (285), 395.5, (220)

North East Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 512.0, (816), 363.3, (579)

Harborough, East Midlands, 510.8, (488), 356.9, (341)

South Hams, South-west England, 510.5, (449), 350.2, (308)

West Lindsey, East Midlands, 510.5, (491), 428.3, (412)

Neath Port Talbot, Wales, 510.4, (737), 571.4, (825)

Blaby, East Midlands, 509.1, (519), 352.1, (359)

Orkney Islands, Scotland, 508.9, (114), 723.2, (162)

Wiltshire, South-west England, 506.9, (2555), 409.5, (2064)

South Kesteven, East Midlands, 506.2, (725), 381.2, (546)

Bath and North East Somerset, South-west England, 504.7, (991), 477.2, (937)

Colchester, Eastern England, 504.1, (994), 429.0, (846)

Chelmsford, Eastern England, 504.0, (905), 362.0, (650)

West Devon, South-west England, 502.3, (282), 470.3, (264)

East Hertfordshire, Eastern England, 501.4, (761), 321.5, (488)

Staffordshire Moorlands, West Midlands, 500.9, (493), 383.0, (377)

East Ayrshire, Scotland, 500.0, (608), 546.9, (665)

Caerphilly, Wales, 498.5, (906), 532.7, (968)

Stirling, Scotland, 498.5, (469), 437.9, (412)

Tamworth, West Midlands, 498.3, (383), 377.3, (290)

Darlington, North-east England, 496.3, (533), 415.3, (446)

Newport, Wales, 494.1, (773), 479.4, (750)

Rushmoor, South-east England, 493.7, (466), 440.7, (416)

East Devon, South-west England, 493.7, (731), 419.4, (621)

Spelthorne, South-east England, 493.6, (493), 389.5, (389)

Dacorum, Eastern England, 493.4, (767), 386.0, (600)

Corby, East Midlands, 492.8, (360), 360.0, (263)

Tunbridge Wells, South-east England, 491.8, (585), 395.2, (470)

Blaenau Gwent, Wales, 491.3, (344), 544.1, (381)

Plymouth, South-west England, 490.4, (1289), 392.6, (1032)

Surrey Heath, South-east England, 488.8, (436), 443.9, (396)

Sedgemoor, South-west England, 488.5, (603), 361.3, (446)

East Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 488.3, (531), 367.8, (400)

South Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 487.9, (785), 348.0, (560)

East Staffordshire, West Midlands, 487.1, (589), 451.5, (546)

Redditch, West Midlands, 485.0, (415), 302.7, (259)

Exeter, South-west England, 484.5, (646), 378.8, (505)

Denbighshire, Wales, 484.2, (468), 430.4, (416)

North Tyneside, North-east England, 480.7, (1004), 571.2, (1193)

Chesterfield, East Midlands, 478.4, (502), 519.4, (545)

North Lincolnshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 477.6, (825), 341.0, (589)

Runnymede, South-east England, 473.8, (428), 339.9, (307)

Waverley, South-east England, 473.3, (599), 367.4, (465)

Bridgend, Wales, 473.1, (698), 482.6, (712)

Highland, Scotland, 472.8, (1113), 403.1, (949)

North Kesteven, East Midlands, 469.7, (555), 350.4, (414)

Lichfield, West Midlands, 469.5, (496), 324.7, (343)

Stratford-on-Avon, West Midlands, 469.0, (621), 375.4, (497)

Mendip, South-west England, 468.7, (545), 477.3, (555)

Oadby and Wigston, East Midlands, 467.6, (268), 450.2, (258)

East Riding of Yorkshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 466.8, (1602), 410.5, (1409)

Milton Keynes, South-east England, 466.3, (1260), 396.0, (1070)

Richmond upon Thames, London, 465.3, (922), 309.9, (614)

Isle of Wight, South-east England, 465.2, (662), 342.9, (488)

Cheltenham, South-west England, 462.8, (537), 419.7, (487)

Welwyn Hatfield, Eastern England, 461.7, (572), 301.1, (373)

New Forest, South-east England, 459.2, (825), 339.0, (609)

Southampton, South-east England, 457.5, (1157), 382.0, (966)

West Berkshire, South-east England, 457.5, (725), 368.5, (584)

Peterborough, Eastern England, 457.5, (927), 357.8, (725)

Stevenage, Eastern England, 456.3, (402), 337.1, (297)

South Holland, East Midlands, 455.9, (437), 372.4, (357)

Ashford, South-east England, 454.9, (596), 326.7, (428)

Bromsgrove, West Midlands, 454.4, (457), 438.5, (441)

Fife, Scotland, 453.6, (1697), 387.0, (1448)

Pembrokeshire, Wales, 452.9, (574), 421.3, (534)

Wealden, South-east England, 451.0, (734), 358.9, (584)

Rossendale, North-west England, 450.8, (322), 352.8, (252)

Newry Mourne and Down, Northern Ireland, 449.2, (816), 395.8, (719)

East Hampshire, South-east England, 448.2, (555), 348.0, (431)

East Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 447.9, (426), 372.2, (354)

Bedford, Eastern England, 447.7, (782), 407.6, (712)

Hull, Yorkshire & the Humber, 446.9, (1158), 375.1, (972)

Rushcliffe, East Midlands, 445.6, (541), 278.4, (338)

Harlow, Eastern England, 444.5, (388), 367.8, (321)

York, Yorkshire & the Humber, 444.1, (937), 367.3, (775)

Belfast, Northern Ireland, 443.4, (1519), 366.9, (1257)

Worcester, West Midlands, 442.8, (444), 371.0, (372)

Copeland, North-west England, 442.4, (301), 577.6, (393)

Swale, South-east England, 441.7, (667), 389.4, (588)

Vale of White Horse, South-east England, 441.6, (609), 340.8, (470)

Cherwell, South-east England, 441.2, (670), 339.8, (516)

Aberdeen City, Scotland, 440.5, (1009), 345.8, (792)

Erewash, East Midlands, 440.5, (508), 368.5, (425)

Guildford, South-east England, 438.3, (659), 297.3, (447)

Worthing, South-east England, 438.0, (485), 369.4, (409)

Nuneaton and Bedworth, West Midlands, 438.0, (571), 368.9, (481)

West Oxfordshire, South-east England, 437.6, (489), 407.1, (455)

Newcastle-under-Lyme, West Midlands, 437.5, (567), 361.9, (469)

Rhondda Cynon Taf, Wales, 437.0, (1057), 379.1, (917)

Buckinghamshire, South-east England, 435.8, (2384), 396.1, (2167)

Hart, South-east England, 435.4, (425), 351.4, (343)

Chorley, North-west England, 434.1, (516), 404.6, (481)

Gravesham, South-east England, 432.2, (462), 331.2, (354)

Luton, Eastern England, 431.8, (922), 417.3, (891)

Forest of Dean, South-west England, 431.7, (376), 467.2, (407)

Dudley, West Midlands, 431.5, (1391), 364.8, (1176)

Braintree, Eastern England, 431.1, (660), 337.1, (516)

Tendring, Eastern England, 430.9, (635), 338.6, (499)

Huntingdonshire, Eastern England, 429.6, (769), 315.7, (565)

Chichester, South-east England, 429.6, (522), 392.6, (477)

Broxbourne, Eastern England, 429.3, (419), 308.4, (301)

Rochford, Eastern England, 429.1, (376), 340.1, (298)

Perth and Kinross, Scotland, 428.5, (651), 466.1, (708)

Brentwood, Eastern England, 428.5, (331), 334.0, (258)

Barnsley, Yorkshire & the Humber, 428.5, (1063), 437.4, (1085)

Richmondshire, Yorkshire & the Humber, 428.1, (230), 318.2, (171)

High Peak, East Midlands, 426.4, (395), 353.0, (327)

Three Rivers, Eastern England, 425.7, (400), 422.5, (397)

Reigate and Banstead, South-east England, 422.1, (630), 367.2, (548)

Hambleton, Yorkshire & the Humber, 422.1, (388), 339.4, (312)

Kettering, East Midlands, 421.7, (431), 338.5, (346)

Rotherham, Yorkshire & the Humber, 421.5, (1117), 466.4, (1236)

Herefordshire, West Midlands, 421.5, (816), 409.6, (793)

Bracknell Forest, South-east England, 420.4, (522), 375.3, (466)

Halton, North-west England, 420.0, (545), 386.1, (501)

Basildon, Eastern England, 419.6, (787), 343.4, (644)

Amber Valley, East Midlands, 419.2, (540), 340.8, (439)

Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands, 418.3, (515), 289.9, (357)

Northampton, East Midlands, 418.2, (938), 428.9, (962)

West Suffolk, Eastern England, 416.2, (738), 326.6, (579)

Portsmouth, South-east England, 415.9, (893), 372.6, (800)

Maidstone, South-east England, 415.3, (719), 314.2, (544)

Sefton, North-west England, 415.0, (1145), 366.4, (1011)

North Somerset, South-west England, 412.9, (890), 379.0, (817)

Stockton-on-Tees, North-east England, 412.8, (815), 362.2, (715)

Bristol, South-west England, 412.6, (1922), 361.3, (1683)

Winchester, South-east England, 412.2, (519), 406.6, (512)

Wellingborough, East Midlands, 412.1, (330), 347.1, (278)

St. Helens, North-west England, 411.9, (746), 403.1, (730)

Watford, Eastern England, 411.9, (398), 360.2, (348)

Wakefield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 411.6, (1447), 363.5, (1278)

Dover, South-east England, 410.1, (486), 239.6, (284)

Cotswold, South-west England, 409.9, (370), 416.6, (376)

South Oxfordshire, South-east England, 409.0, (588), 318.5, (458)

Flintshire, Wales, 408.0, (640), 362.8, (569)

Northumberland, North-east England, 407.9, (1321), 408.3, (1322)

Wychavon, West Midlands, 407.4, (534), 349.4, (458)

East Cambridgeshire, Eastern England, 407.0, (367), 389.3, (351)

Cheshire West and Chester, North-west England, 405.7, (1395), 348.7, (1199)

Scottish Borders, Scotland, 403.5, (465), 437.3, (504)

Lincoln, East Midlands, 402.8, (403), 392.8, (393)

Cheshire East, North-west England, 402.7, (1557), 375.8, (1453)

Argyll and Bute, Scotland, 402.7, (344), 408.5, (349)

South Staffordshire, West Midlands, 402.2, (452), 375.5, (422)

Wigan, North-west England, 401.9, (1329), 329.6, (1090)

South Ribble, North-west England, 401.5, (446), 425.8, (473)

Castle Point, Eastern England, 401.0, (363), 395.5, (358)

South Derbyshire, East Midlands, 400.9, (439), 343.3, (376)

Lewes, South-east England, 399.9, (414), 285.9, (296)

North Lanarkshire, Scotland, 399.0, (1361), 386.9, (1320)

Medway, South-east England, 398.7, (1113), 289.5, (808)

Broxtowe, East Midlands, 397.8, (456), 373.4, (428)

West Lancashire, North-west England, 397.4, (455), 317.0, (363)

Redcar and Cleveland, North-east England, 397.1, (545), 452.5, (621)

Swindon, South-west England, 397.1, (885), 433.9, (967)

Brighton and Hove, South-east England, 395.2, (1153), 303.0, (884)

Babergh, Eastern England, 394.7, (366), 328.9, (305)

Rother, South-east England, 392.9, (380), 415.6, (402)

Fylde, North-west England, 392.8, (319), 322.6, (262)

Boston, East Midlands, 392.5, (278), 317.6, (225)

Stoke-on-Trent, West Midlands, 391.6, (1005), 374.1, (960)

Tonbridge and Malling, South-east England, 391.5, (519), 301.0, (399)

Epsom and Ewell, South-east England, 391.3, (317), 291.3, (236)

Rochdale, North-west England, 391.2, (875), 368.9, (825)

Maldon, Eastern England, 389.9, (255), 325.7, (213)

Stafford, West Midlands, 389.5, (537), 342.4, (472)

Basingstoke and Deane, South-east England, 389.3, (692), 361.7, (643)

Havant, South-east England, 387.8, (490), 350.6, (443)

Stroud, South-west England, 387.1, (468), 425.1, (514)

South Ayrshire, Scotland, 387.0, (434), 361.2, (405)

Kingston upon Thames, London, 386.8, (693), 285.8, (512)

South Northamptonshire, East Midlands, 386.4, (369), 397.9, (380)

Trafford, North-west England, 386.4, (918), 352.3, (837)

County Durham, North-east England, 386.4, (2060), 375.1, (2000)

South Lanarkshire, Scotland, 386.2, (1239), 361.9, (1161)

Tameside, North-west England, 386.1, (877), 361.5, (821)

Woking, South-east England, 386.0, (386), 367.0, (367)

Sutton, London, 384.7, (799), 319.7, (664)

Cannock Chase, West Midlands, 382.3, (388), 344.9, (350)

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly, South-west England, 381.7, (2197), 350.3, (2016)

Leicester, East Midlands, 381.0, (1349), 318.6, (1128)

Thurrock, Eastern England, 380.0, (667), 243.8, (428)

Gedling, East Midlands, 378.9, (448), 347.6, (411)

Dartford, South-east England, 378.8, (432), 377.9, (431)

Rugby, West Midlands, 378.7, (419), 366.0, (405)

Southend-on-Sea, Eastern England, 377.5, (690), 366.0, (669)

Bolsover, East Midlands, 376.4, (306), 359.1, (292)

Inverclyde, Scotland, 376.3, (290), 433.4, (334)

East Lothian, Scotland, 376.3, (406), 329.0, (355)

Bassetlaw, East Midlands, 373.7, (442), 300.1, (355)

Wyre, North-west England, 371.5, (420), 406.0, (459)

Slough, South-east England, 371.0, (555), 341.0, (510)

Adur, South-east England, 369.2, (237), 319.4, (205)

Solihull, West Midlands, 368.3, (801), 339.8, (739)

Warrington, North-west England, 366.3, (767), 369.6, (774)

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Scotland, 366.0, (97), 588.7, (156)

Allerdale, North-west England, 365.9, (358), 413.0, (404)

South Tyneside, North-east England, 365.2, (552), 442.0, (668)

Mansfield, East Midlands, 364.9, (399), 300.9, (329)

East Renfrewshire, Scotland, 364.4, (350), 339.4, (326)

Gateshead, North-east England, 362.5, (732), 397.1, (802)

Hartlepool, North-east England, 362.3, (340), 312.2, (293)

Derry City and Strabane, Northern Ireland, 360.7, (545), 305.7, (462)

Lancaster, North-west England, 359.2, (532), 261.3, (387)

Eastbourne, South-east England, 359.1, (371), 340.7, (352)

Aberdeenshire, Scotland, 358.9, (936), 340.5, (888)

Hyndburn, North-west England, 358.7, (291), 288.4, (234)

Knowsley, North-west England, 358.1, (546), 363.4, (554)

North Warwickshire, West Midlands, 356.0, (233), 356.0, (233)

Wokingham, South-east England, 355.9, (619), 354.1, (616)

Doncaster, Yorkshire & the Humber, 353.9, (1107), 333.1, (1042)

Bury, North-west England, 353.4, (674), 351.3, (670)

West Dunbartonshire, Scotland, 352.0, (311), 332.8, (294)

Uttlesford, Eastern England, 351.4, (326), 305.1, (283)

Ashfield, East Midlands, 351.4, (451), 280.5, (360)

Mid Suffolk, Eastern England, 351.0, (368), 301.4, (316)

Hertsmere, Eastern England, 349.9, (369), 325.2, (343)

South Lakeland, North-west England, 349.8, (367), 283.1, (297)

Bromley, London, 349.8, (1164), 241.3, (803)

Conwy, Wales, 349.5, (413), 341.8, (404)

Blackpool, North-west England, 348.3, (482), 344.7, (477)

Preston, North-west England, 346.9, (500), 334.4, (482)

Somerset West and Taunton, South-west England, 346.8, (539), 288.2, (448)

Isle of Anglesey, Wales, 346.4, (244), 279.7, (197)

Epping Forest, Eastern England, 345.8, (457), 267.1, (353)

Malvern Hills, West Midlands, 344.9, (274), 357.5, (284)

Broadland, Eastern England, 343.4, (453), 354.7, (468)

Carlisle, North-west England, 340.9, (370), 311.5, (338)

Breckland, Eastern England, 340.5, (481), 310.8, (439)

Reading, South-east England, 338.7, (543), 283.8, (455)

Thanet, South-east England, 338.6, (479), 270.8, (383)

Wirral, North-west England, 336.7, (1092), 344.4, (1117)

West Lothian, Scotland, 336.2, (618), 380.8, (700)

Derbyshire Dales, East Midlands, 334.2, (242), 323.1, (234)

North Ayrshire, Scotland, 330.7, (444), 366.5, (492)

Wyre Forest, West Midlands, 329.2, (333), 391.5, (396)

Sunderland, North-east England, 326.4, (907), 363.2, (1009)

Warwick, West Midlands, 326.4, (473), 357.5, (518)

Barnet, London, 325.3, (1298), 266.4, (1063)

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Eastern England, 325.3, (492), 339.8, (514)

Midlothian, Scotland, 325.3, (303), 301.7, (281)

Pendle, North-west England, 324.5, (299), 273.5, (252)

Canterbury, South-east England, 323.2, (539), 280.6, (468)

Bolton, North-west England, 322.3, (929), 301.5, (869)

Harrow, London, 321.8, (812), 257.6, (650)

Derby, East Midlands, 321.6, (826), 310.3, (797)

Ipswich, Eastern England, 321.4, (437), 411.1, (559)

Stockport, North-west England, 320.5, (943), 334.1, (983)

Salford, North-west England, 319.8, (840), 266.8, (701)

Leeds, Yorkshire & the Humber, 318.9, (2547), 310.5, (2480)

Hammersmith and Fulham, London, 318.2, (584), 226.6, (416)

Hillingdon, London, 318.1, (983), 282.8, (874)

Norwich, Eastern England, 317.2, (451), 303.1, (431)

Hounslow, London, 316.8, (861), 321.2, (873)

Merton, London, 316.8, (654), 255.3, (527)

Wandsworth, London, 316.3, (1043), 231.7, (764)

Bexley, London, 316.1, (788), 284.4, (709)

Kensington and Chelsea, London, 315.6, (495), 211.6, (332)

Renfrewshire, Scotland, 315.5, (566), 277.6, (498)

Ealing, London, 315.0, (1072), 273.3, (930)

Newcastle upon Tyne, North-east England, 314.8, (966), 337.7, (1036)

East Lindsey, East Midlands, 314.7, (447), 305.6, (434)

Cambridge, Eastern England, 311.0, (389), 287.1, (359)

East Suffolk, Eastern England, 309.5, (775), 285.6, (715)

Blackburn with Darwen, North-west England, 309.3, (464), 301.9, (453)

North West Leicestershire, East Midlands, 309.1, (324), 244.3, (256)

Sheffield, Yorkshire & the Humber, 308.4, (1817), 298.9, (1761)

Folkestone and Hythe, South-east England, 307.1, (348), 224.1, (254)

Craven, Yorkshire & the Humber, 307.0, (176), 359.3, (206)

City of Edinburgh, Scotland, 306.5, (1617), 236.2, (1246)

Shetland Islands, Scotland, 306.1, (70), 144.3, (33)

Oxford, South-east England, 304.8, (462), 227.6, (345)

South Norfolk, Eastern England, 304.8, (436), 346.0, (495)

Redbridge, London, 303.3, (927), 255.5, (781)

Dundee City, Scotland, 301.0, (448), 313.8, (467)

Sandwell, West Midlands, 300.0, (987), 301.8, (993)

Middlesbrough, North-east England, 298.7, (422), 307.9, (435)

Liverpool, North-west England, 297.7, (1490), 255.2, (1277)

Great Yarmouth, Eastern England, 296.4, (294), 331.7, (329)

Burnley, North-west England, 294.4, (263), 286.5, (256)

Eden, North-west England, 293.9, (158), 362.8, (195)

Manchester, North-west England, 292.8, (1627), 264.9, (1472)

North Norfolk, Eastern England, 291.0, (306), 279.6, (294)

Wolverhampton, West Midlands, 290.8, (769), 285.5, (755)

Kirklees, Yorkshire & the Humber, 289.6, (1278), 310.0, (1368)

Coventry, West Midlands, 289.4, (1098), 311.6, (1182)

Haringey, London, 287.6, (766), 214.4, (571)

Havering, London, 286.2, (746), 312.3, (814)

Fenland, Eastern England, 286.1, (292), 282.1, (288)

Nottingham, East Midlands, 283.9, (957), 242.4, (817)

Waltham Forest, London, 271.9, (753), 238.3, (660)

Walsall, West Midlands, 271.3, (778), 298.2, (855)

Barking and Dagenham, London, 269.0, (576), 241.5, (517)

Birmingham, West Midlands, 268.2, (3059), 257.4, (2936)

Brent, London, 267.0, (875), 219.1, (718)

Ceredigion, Wales, 266.1, (194), 366.3, (267)

Oldham, North-west England, 258.0, (613), 252.9, (601)

Glasgow City, Scotland, 256.0, (1627), 224.7, (1428)

Hackney and City of London, London, 248.0, (724), 213.4, (623)

Calderdale, Yorkshire & the Humber, 247.8, (524), 288.5, (610)

Bradford, Yorkshire & the Humber, 246.6, (1337), 272.4, (1477)

Lambeth, London, 241.1, (776), 189.6, (610)

Enfield, London, 238.6, (796), 204.4, (682)

Tower Hamlets, London, 238.6, (792), 200.3, (665)

Greenwich, London, 237.7, (687), 197.6, (571)

Croydon, London, 236.8, (920), 222.1, (863)

Camden, London, 236.5, (661), 179.2, (501)

Lewisham, London, 232.2, (709), 198.5, (606)

Islington, London, 227.7, (565), 183.0, (454)

Westminster, London, 211.2, (570), 180.1, (486)

Southwark, London, 203.1, (650), 179.7, (575)

Newham, London, 197.3, (701), 196.5, (698)