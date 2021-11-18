Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Trafalgar Square event and live broadcast to replace London’s New Year fireworks

By Press Association
November 18, 2021, 9:09 pm
The traditional fireworks display in London has been cancelled because of continuing uncertainty over Covid (Jonathan Brady/PA)
This year’s London New Year fireworks display will be replaced by a “broadcast spectacular” and Trafalgar Square event after the show was scrapped due to Covid uncertainty.

Set to be shown live exclusively on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, the broadcast will celebrate the capital and highlight the defining moments of 2021.

The programme will include a special live choir, and look ahead to the best of 2022 – including London hosting the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 amongst other highlights.

For the first time ever, Trafalgar Square will be the setting for a ticketed celebration event, including live music, stage performers, food stalls and a large screen showing the live broadcast.

Tickets to the event on New Year’s Eve, which is subject to licensing application approval, will be awarded to applicants through a lottery, or ballot, system.

The uncertainty caused by the pandemic, particularly around mass gatherings, has meant that London’s usual fireworks event was cancelled.

However, the mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, is encouraging people to make the most of the city’s bars, clubs, restaurants, and other attractions to ring in the New Year.

The capital’s bridges, buildings and trees will be illuminated along the South Bank – as part of the mayor’s Let’s Do London Winter Lights’ Season – and the city’s famous Christmas lights, ice rinks and festive markets will also be open.

Mr Khan said: “This year, as well as a brand-new celebration event in Trafalgar Square, we can look forward to a live broadcast spectacular which will showcase our magnificent city on BBC One.

“London is simply magical during these winter months and after all we have endured as a city we have every reason to celebrate as we look ahead to the new year.”

