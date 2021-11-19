Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Almost 1,000 cultural organisations to share £100m funding

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 12:04 am
The Bristol Old Vic is being supported (PA)

Almost 1,000 cultural organisations across the UK have received a share of a Government cash boost of more than £100 million.

Renowned institutions including the Bristol Old Vic, National Youth Theatre and English National Symphony Orchestra will receive support in the latest round of funding from the Culture Recovery Fund.

Leeds Grand Theatre and Opera House received the largest sum, with a grant of £1,288,643.

The English National Ballet in London and Marlowe Theatre, in Canterbury, also received hefty investments, being given £1,103,842 and £1,000,000 respectively.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said the money provided “lifelines” for organisations being supported by the fund for the first time, including regional theatres, local museums and independent cinemas.

The investment has been welcomed by celebrities including Dame Judi Dench, Clive Owen, Rebecca Hall and Mike Leigh.

The DCMS said £30 million would be paid to theatres to provide vital continuity support and keep doors open for pantos and other plays over the Christmas period.

Theatre organisations to benefit from the latest round of funding include the Royal Exchange Theatre Company, the Young Vic Company, Theatre Royal in Bath, and North Devon Theatres.

The London Transport Museum, University of Warwick, and Y Not Festivals UK also received investments.

Musical charity the Military Wives Choirs, which next year celebrates its 10th anniversary, received a grant of £92,000.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said: “Culture is for everyone and should therefore be accessible to everyone, no matter who they are and where they’re from.

“Through unprecedented Government financial support, the Culture Recovery Fund is supporting arts and cultural organisations so they can continue to bring culture to communities the length and breadth of the country, supporting jobs, boosting local economies and inspiring people.”

