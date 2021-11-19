Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two children and two women die in London house fire

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 12:43 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 12:45 am
Four people have died after a house fire in Bexleyheath, south east London.
Two children and two women have died in a house fire in Bexleyheath in south-east London.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) said in a statement six fire engines and around 40 firefighters were called to the blaze on Hamilton Road around 8.30pm on Thursday.

Crews in breathing apparatus rescued two women and two children from the first floor using a nine metre ladder. All four died at the scene, the LFB said.

A man who left the building before firefighters arrived has been taken to hospital.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

“This is a truly terrible incident which is both sad and shocking,” said London Fire Commissioner Andy Roe.

“Our thoughts are with the family, friends and local community at this difficult time.”

