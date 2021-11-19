Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – November 19

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 1:39 am
What the papers say – November 19 (PA)
What the papers say – November 19 (PA)

Dismay over the Government’s abandoned HS2 plans for the North features prominently among an array of topics on the front pages on Friday.

The Daily Mirror splashes with “HS2-Faced”, and says the Tory party pledged 60 times to complete the high-speed rail link to Leeds, which has now been abandoned, in their 2019 election campaign.

The Independent says more than 20 million Britons will miss out on promised rail improvements as a result of the backflip.

The Guardian runs with a front page headline highlighting the “fury” over the delayed and downgraded rail plan, citing one critic who calls it a “betrayal of the North”, while also featuring missing Chinese tennis play Peng Shuai on its front page.

In other news, The Daily Telegraph has a grim front page headline of “Lockdowns return to Europe as virus surges”.

The Daily Express and The Times lead on Home Secretary Priti Patel launching a “furious” attack on the EU over the ongoing Channel migrant crisis.

The Daily Mail says Prince Charles’s charity has been “plunged into fresh crisis” by a watchdog investigation over a possible “cash-for-honours” scandal.

The Financial Times reports a fresh interest rate cut in Turkey has stoked inflation concerns.

Metro leads on cricket racism victim Azeem Rafiq having been “caught out” by texts he sent in 2011 which included alleged antisemitic slurs.

And the Daily Star leads on a ghost story involving TV’s Richard Madeley.

