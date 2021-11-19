Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Stunning images of African wild dogs feature in new book about the species

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 2:49 am
Remembering African Wild Dogs (PA)
Remembering African Wild Dogs (PA)

The endangered African wild dog has been immortalised in a new book featuring stunning images donated by leading wildlife photographers.

Remembering African Wild Dogs aims to raise awareness and funds for the plight of the animal which research supporting the book suggests is little understood by the public.

The publication is part of a photography book series called Remembering Wildlife which has donated more than 1.1 million dollars (£850,000) to protect endangered wild animals and has already documented elephants, rhinos, lions and cheetahs.

African wild dogs in Madikwe Private Game Reserve, South Africa (Andrew Aveley/Remembering African Wild Dogs)

Margot Raggett, founder and producer of Remembering Wildlife, said: “The African wild dog is one of the most misunderstood of mammals and it was shocking to understand through our research the level of ignorance both about them and also about how few are left.

“The opportunity to not only raise awareness but also raise funds to protect them, is just what this series is about. We don’t want to just remember them in picture books.”

Research conducted by Remembering Wildlife revealed more than one in three adults in the UK (38%) has never even heard of the species.

African wild dogs, also known as painted dogs or painted wolves, once ranged widely across Sub-Saharan Africa but there are now only about 660 breeding packs – around 6,600 animals in total – left in the wild due to issues like declining habitat, conflict with humans and predators.

The survey also found the public had misconceptions about the dogs with nearly half (46%) of respondents wrongly thinking there were more than 10,000 left in the wild, only 44% of those questioned were confident of knowing the difference between an African wild dog and a hyena, and 56% unsure they could tell.

The dogs, pictured at Savuti, Chobe National Park, Botswana (Piper Mackay/Remembering African Wild Dogs)

Remembering African Wild Dogs features stunning images donated by some of the world’s leading wildlife photographers including Marsel van Oosten, Frans Lanting and Greg du Toit, and 10 images were chosen from thousands of entrants to a competition launched earlier this year.

All profits from the books go to conservation projects, many of which have struggled for funds during the pandemic.

The Remembering Wildlife series was created by wildlife photographer Margot Raggett, who set out to raise money for wildlife conservation by making the most beautiful book on a species ever seen, after she witnessed the aftermath of a poached elephant in Kenya.

Since the first book was published in 2016, Remembering Wildlife has worked with nearly 200 photographers, sold more than 32,000 copies and has attracted many famous supporters like Pierce Brosnan, Michelle Pfeiffer, Iain Glen, Chris Martin and Russell Crowe.

