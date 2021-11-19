Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Teenager suffers life-changing injuries after shooting in Birmingham

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 9:53 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 11:34 am
Police cordon off the scene in Hockley Circus, Birmingham (Josh Payne/PA)
A 13-year-old is in a critical condition after being shot in the back in Birmingham.

The teenage victim suffered injuries believed to be life-changing in the incident in Hockley Circus shortly before 7pm on Thursday.

West Midlands Police said the area will remain closed on Friday morning as forensic inquiries are conducted.

The young victim was taken to hospital in a critical condition, the force added.

Police have said they are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to help identify those responsible for the shooting.

The force also asked any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

