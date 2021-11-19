Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Stabbed boy becomes 27th teenager killed in London this year

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 10:49 am Updated: November 19, 2021, 12:46 pm
Composite of undated handout photos issued by Metropolitan Police of some of the 27 teenage homicides which have taken place in London so far in 2021 (Metropolitan Police/PA)
A 14-year-old has become the 27th teenager killed in London this year.

Police warned in February that the capital could see record-breaking numbers of teenage homicides in 2021.

The boy’s death in Croydon on Thursday takes the total so far to 27 – close to the record of 29 in the city in 2008.

In February, the Metropolitan Police’s lead on violent crime, Commander Alex Murray, said: “Part of talking to you is to say to people, put the knives down, get rid of them – just get rid of them.”

(PA Graphics)
(PA Graphics)

In the latest incident, officers were called to London Road just after 6.30pm on Thursday after receiving reports of a fight in the area close to West Croydon Railway Station, but they found no suspects or victims.

The 14-year-old later attended hospital for treatment to stab wounds, but he died a short time afterwards.

Superintendent Andy Brittain, of the force’s South Area Command Unit, described the boy’s death as “a tragic loss of another young life to knife crime”.

He said: “We have worked throughout the night with our colleagues from Specialist Crime to establish what happened yesterday evening, and this investigation remains ongoing.

“I would urge anyone who has information regarding a fight that was seen close to West Croydon Railway Station at about 6.45pm to please come forward and speak with us. We need to identify who was there and what led to a 14-year-old boy being killed.

“Tackling violence remains our top priority but we need your help. A family is grieving; any piece of information you have could be vital in giving them the answers that they so desperately need.”

The boy’s family have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers, the Met added.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting the reference CAD 6179/18Nov, tweet @MetCC, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

