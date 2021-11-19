Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Lucky’ cat rescued by firefighters from burning house

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 2:58 pm Updated: November 19, 2021, 3:23 pm
Firefighters revived a pet cat which they found unconscious in a burning house (PA)
Firefighters have been praised for giving life-saving oxygen to an unconscious cat they rescued from a blaze.

Crews from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service were at the scene of a house fire in Jarrow, South Tyneside, in seven minutes.

While searching the building for potential casualties, they found the unconscious but still breathing pet.

Firefighter Joanne Grout used a device donated by the RSPCA for the rescue (PA)

Firefighter Joanne Grout used specialist animal resuscitation equipment donated by the RSPCA to save the pet, which the crews named Lucky.

The cat was treated by a vet and has since fully recovered and been reunited with its owners.

Station Manager Trevor Sturrock said: “Our firefighters are trained to save lives and that can quite often include the rescue of animals.

Specialist resuscitation equipment was used to save the unconscious pet (PA)

“At every incident attended, our crews always expect the unexpected, and this was definitely the case here.

“We were delighted to hand back one of the nine lives to the cat through the quick-thinking actions of our highly skilled and dedicated firefighters.”

