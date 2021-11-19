Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Two teenagers in court over stabbing at university halls of residence

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 5:07 pm
Two defendants have appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court (Aaron Chown/PA)
A man and a woman have appeared in court charged with wounding following a stabbing at a university halls of residence.

The University of Warwick confirmed an incident had taken place at its Sherbourne accommodation site after 19-year-old Ayaz Kazi suffered three stab wounds, including ones to his abdomen and underarm.

Officers were called to the address on Scarman Road in Coventry just after 4.30pm on Wednesday, Warwickshire Police said.

Rohan Ahluwalia-Pandor, 18, and Anam Ausaf, 18, both wearing grey sweatshirts, appeared in the dock at Coventry Magistrates’ Court charged with unlawfully and maliciously wounding Mr Kazi.

The victim was treated in hospital after the incident.

In a statement, a university spokesman said: “We want to reassure those concerned by a continued police presence around Sherbourne that there is no danger to students or staff.

“We can confirm an incident has taken place that has since concluded.”

Ahluwalia-Pandor, of Barns Lane, Kings Langley, Hertfordshire, was remanded into custody and told he must appear at Warwick Crown Court early next week.

Ausaf, of Wilkinson Close, London, was granted conditional bail and will join her co-accused at the same court on December 17 for a plea hearing.

