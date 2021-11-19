Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
£122 million up for grabs after nobody scoops EuroMillions top prize

By Press Association
November 19, 2021, 10:12 pm
The top prize in next week’s EuroMillions is expected to be £122 million
A lottery player could take home £122 million next week after no-one scooped Friday night’s prize.

A top prize of £110 million was up for grabs in Friday night’s EuroMillions draw, however, no-one matched five numbers plus two lucky star numbers to bag the top prize.

The National Lottery has urged players  to “get their tickets early” ahead of Tuesday’s draw to win the life-changing sum.

Camelot’s Andy Carter said: “Tuesday night is set to be a big one, with an estimated £122 million jackpot waiting to be won.

“Players are urged to get their tickets early to be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize.”

One UK millionaire was made after getting the Millionaire Maker Selection code XXHS72290.

Friday’s winning numbers were 22, 26, 38, 47 and 50 and the winning EuroMillions Lucky Star numbers were 02 and 06.

Five people won more than £32,000 after matching five main numbers and no lucky star numbers.

No-one bagged a million in the EuroMillions HotPicks but two players won more than £30,000 after matching four of the five main numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 19, 21, 02, 32 and 09 and the Thunderball number was 07.

Nobody matched all of the numbers and the Thunderball to bag £500,000 but two people won more than £5,000 after getting five of the numbers.

A win on Tuesday could mean one lucky person is almost as rich as Adele, who released her much-anticipated album, 30, today.

The singer has a reported net worth of £130 million.

