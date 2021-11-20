Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

What the papers say – November 20

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 1:29 am
Migrants, mandatory Covid vaccinations and murderer Colin Pitchfork returning to prison are splashed across the front pages as the weekend begins.

News that Home Secretary Priti Patel wants a Greece-style crackdown on migrants leads The Daily Telegraph, with the paper reporting those coming to the UK from across the Channel will be held in purpose-built centres and forced to obey strict rules or lose their right to asylum.

While The Times says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is looking for a “fix” to the problem, and is concerned “there are still no viable policies to reduce the number of Channel crossings”.

Elsewhere, the FT Weekend says Austria will make vaccinations mandatory as cases surge across Europe.

And the Daily Mail leads with an investigation claiming a former school governor runs an anti-vaccination group which has picketed schools.

The Guardian carries a suggestion the rejection of multiculturalism by “successive governments” has helped to fuel racism akin to that faced by cricketer Azeem Rafiq, according to a former chairman of the Commission on the Future of Multi-Ethnic Britain.

The Independent leads on a report suggesting vulnerable families and pensioners will have an 18-month squeeze on their finances, caused by increases in the cost of living.

The Daily Mirror covers Colin Pitchfork – a double murderer who had been released on licence – being returned to prison “amid fears over his behaviour”.

Britons splashing the cash at Christmas leads the Daily Express, with the paper saying the “spending spree” will be £85 billion.

And the Daily Star says “bedwetters” have lost a battle to keep Benny Hill’s “saucy shows” from being screened on TV.

https://twitter.com/dailystar/status/1461819470150782978

