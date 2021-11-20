Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man arrested over deaths of two people found at house in Lancashire village

By Press Association
November 20, 2021, 10:46 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after two people were found dead at a house near Preston.

Lancashire Constabulary said officers found the bodies of a man and a woman after they were called to the property on Cann Bridge Street in the village of Higher Walton at 1.40pm on Saturday.

A 35-year-old man from the local area was arrested on Saturday evening on suspicion of murder.

The force said in a statement: “We were called at 1.40pm today to a concern for the safety of the occupants of a property on Cann Bridge Street, in the village of Higher Walton.

“Officers have forced entry and sadly found a man and a woman deceased inside.

“Their deaths are being treated as suspicious and a scene is currently in place.

“A 35-year-old local man has this evening been arrested on suspicion of their murders. He remains in custody at this time.

“The family of the victims have been made aware of the latest development and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

“Our thoughts remain with them at this time.

“A dedicated team of detectives have been assigned to the case and enquiries are very much ongoing.

“Reassurance patrols have been stepped up in the area as a precaution.”

Officers have urged anyone with information to call 101, quoting log 0841 of November 20, 2021.

