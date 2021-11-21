Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – November 21

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 2:12 am
What the papers say – November 21 (PA)

Migration, political machinations and allegedly “vicious” royal briefing wars are splashed across the front pages on Sunday.

The Sunday Telegraph reports the migrant crisis has put the “Tories in peril”, with a poll showing 77% of the party’s voters have called the Government’s approach “too soft”.

Loyal Red Wall Conservative MPs have told the Sunday Express they are still backing Boris Johnson to lead them to the next General Election, but the Prime Minister has reportedly been instructed to “solve” the migration situation.

Senior Tories have urged the PM to abandon plans for many of England’s poorest pensioners to pay more for their social care or risk another “humiliating” Government u-turn, reports The Observer.

The Sunday Mirror decries the “bare-faced cheek of Boris” alongside a photograph of a maskless Mr Johnson on a crowded northern train “hit by HS2 axe”.

Meanwhile, police express fears in The Independent that terrorists are “slipping through the net” amid the pandemic after figures showed the number of people flagged for radicalisation fell by a fifth in a year.

Sajid Javid has commissioned a review into possible racial and gender bias in medical devices, according to The Sunday Times, which adds that such technology “made for white people” may have driven higher minority fatality rates in the pandemic.

Senior royals including the Queen will refuse to co-operate with the BBC after the corporation refused them an advance screening of a documentary “alleging vicious briefing wars” between members of the family, according to The Mail on Sunday.

And the Daily Star Sunday says “we’re in the grit!” for winter due to a shortage of gritter drivers and low salt reserves.

