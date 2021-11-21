Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Rainbow in the Dark lights up Portsmouth during light festival

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 2:48 am
A Rainbow in the Dark is on of several light installations during the We Shine Portsmouth art festival (Ben Mitchell/PA Wire)
A Rainbow in the Dark is on of several light installations during the We Shine Portsmouth art festival (Ben Mitchell/PA Wire)

A rainbow in the dark is the centrepiece of a three-day light festival showing across the seaside city of Portsmouth.

A team of artists have worked together to create the large-scale projections along with light installations and dance performances across the Hampshire city during the We Shine Portsmouth event.

The Rainbow In The Dark light installation as part of the We Shine Portsmouth light festival (Ben Mitchell/PA Wire)

The rainbow, made using lightly sprayed water and laser projections, has been created in Victoria Park along with projections of dancing feather dervishes and fireflies in the trees.

A spokeswoman for the We Shine Portsmouth project said of the Rainbow in the Dark, created by artist Benjamin Clegg and the Mandala Collective: “The two light sources blend into one hypnotic form that is held on a water screen and hangs in the air in a 3D space with smoke, ever drifting and tumbling.

“The effect is an immersive, playful and joyful experience that never ceases to amaze and bring a moment of magic to people who interact with it. Every location brings out a different perspective to this piece, that almost has a life of its own.

“An ever-changing kaleidoscope of colour is created within a frame of full spectrum laser light.”

Portsmouth has also launched the country’s first zebra crossing with LED panels in the road surface which light up to make it more visible to drivers.

The first zebra crossing in the UK that lights up to make pedestrians more visible has been installed in Portsmouth (Portsmouth City Council/PA Wire)

Councillor Lynne Stagg, Portsmouth City Council’s cabinet member for traffic and transportation, said: “We’re always looking for new ways to improve road safety and I’m delighted we’re the first place in the UK to use this innovative new technology.

“We chose this crossing because it’s very busy particularly at night with all the bars and restaurants – we want to make the crossing more visible and encourage more people to cross there safely.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]