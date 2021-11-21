Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man charged with murder of pensioner found dead in home

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 11:24 am
David Varlow (West Midlands Police/PA)
David Varlow (West Midlands Police/PA)

A man has been charged with the murder of a pensioner who was found dead at his home.

The family of 78 year-old David Varlow, who was found on the living room floor of his home in Manor Lane, Halesowen, on November 15,  describe him as “a much-loved brother and uncle”.

West Midlands Police said that Adris Mohammed, 44, of Icknield Port Road, Birmingham, has been charged with murder and an attempted burglary at Mr Varlow’s home on October 24.

He has also been charged with aggravated burglary on November 3 and fraud.

Mohammed is to appear at Birmingham Magistrates Court on Monday.

Mr Varlow was found on November 15 after officers gained entry to his home.

In a statement released through the police, his family said: “We are devastated to have lost a much-loved brother and uncle. There are no words to describe the pain and grief we as a family are going through following David’s death.

“We would like to thank the police for their hard work and tenacity in which they are dealing with this case.

“We would also like to thank David’s neighbours who raised the alarm. Rest in peace David.”

