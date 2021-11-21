Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Northern rail plans disappoint virtually everybody, says Powerhouse chief

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 12:26 pm
The entrance to the Chiltern Tunnels on the new HS2 line (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Government has managed to disappoint “virtually everybody” with its rail announcements, a Northern Powerhouse chief has said.

Vice-chairman of the Northern Powerhouse Partnership Lord O’Neill said that the Government had promised “60 or 70 times” to deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) in full, and warned that if it wanted to stay in power it had to follow through on its promises.

The former minister’s comments come after the Government announced the eastern leg of HS2 between the Midlands and Leeds would be cut, while a promised Northern Powerhouse Rail link between Leeds and Manchester would run partly on existing tracks.

On Trevor Phillips On Sunday on Sky News, Lord O’Neill said: “In isolation, if it would have just appeared from nowhere, it might not have been so bad, but given everything that’s followed since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, as we can see with the reaction across the board, is pretty disappointing.”

Lord O’Neill was asked whether the promised halving of some journey times was not a win, and said: “I’m yet to find a single technical expert that believes it’s deliverable.”

He said the Government had also “allowed a lot of people to think” Bradford would be included in NPR.

Lord O’Neill also said: “The downside of very strong expectations creation is that it does create belief and also a spirit and a desire and a passion.

“And so that’s partly what created the victory for them in the election, but if they want to stay in power they’ve obviously got to show some evidence of following through.”

He said: “I would add, in addition, I smell that there has been quite a bit of the hand of the Treasury playing around to try and save a few billion here and there in the background.”

And he added: “The Labour opposition is now seemingly saying even more powerfully than I recall them saying in the past that they will deliver in full, including Bradford – the political pressures might come back and get them (the Government) to rethink again.”

On Thursday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced the long-awaited Integrated Rail Plan.

Within the new plans, te extension of HS2 from the East Midlands to Leeds has been scrapped. HS2 trains will instead run on existing lines.

Meanwhile, Northern Powerhouse Rail between Leeds and Manchester will be a combination of new track and enhancements to existing infrastructure.

The Government defended the plans, saying they would provide faster journeys and more train capacity across the North, but in a shorter timeframe than the HS2 plans.

