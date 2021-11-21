Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Queen attends rare royal double christening at Windsor

By Press Association
November 21, 2021, 5:30 pm Updated: November 21, 2021, 7:20 pm
The Queen leaves Windsor Great Park in Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen leaves Windsor Great Park in Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen has been pictured after attending a rare royal double christening at Windsor.

The 95-year-old head of state was spotted wearing a lime green hat as she left the joint baptism of two of her grandsons at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, on Sunday evening.

Mike and Zara Tindall’s son Lucas Philip was christened alongside the son of Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, August.

Immediate members of the royal family and close friends joined together for the service, and the Queen’s attendance came after a short break from public duties on the advice of a doctor.

Eugenie, daughter of the Duke of York, was pictured arriving at the royal residence in Windsor just before 4pm on Sunday, while the Queen was photographed leaving in the backseat of a black Range Rover just before 5pm.

Royal christening
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Windsor Great Park in Berkshire following a rare royal double christening (Steve Parsons/PA)

Other royals who were reportedly attending were the Duke of York and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

The occasion marks the first time in modern history there has been a double royal christening in the UK.

In Denmark, the Crown Prince’s twins: Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, were christened together in 2011.

Royal christening
Princess Eugenie arrives at the Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire (Steve Parsons/PA)

Until this week, the Queen had been resting for nearly a month on the advice of a doctor.

The monarch had undergone preliminary tests in hospital, and was forced to pull out of the Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph due to back strain.

On Wednesday, the Queen held a face-to-face audience with the outgoing head of the armed forces General Sir Nick Carter, marking her first official engagement since the break.

