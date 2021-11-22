Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
London’s Elizabeth line reaches dress rehearsal stage ahead of 2022 launch

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 12:03 am
The Elizabeth Line will run for more than 60 miles from Reading and Heathrow in the west to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east (Yui Mok/PA)
The Elizabeth Line will run for more than 60 miles from Reading and Heathrow in the west to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east (Yui Mok/PA)

A new Tube line is in the dress rehearsal stage before opening to passengers next year, Transport for London (TfL) has said.

Londoners will be able to take the Elizabeth line between Paddington and Abbey Wood from the first half of 2022.

The line is currently undergoing the trial stage, to ensure the safety and reliability of the railway for public use and to test the timetables.

Transport bodies and emergency services will carry out 150 scenarios over the coming months, including exercises to ensure that staff can respond to incidents including customers being unwell and signal failures.

Crossrail project
A tube map showing the Elizabeth Line in purple (Transport for London).

The most complex exercises include evacuations of trains and stations using thousands of staff and volunteers, before a period of “shadow running” which involves the line operating without passengers.

London’s mayor, Sadiq Khan, said the trial phase marks a “significant milestone” in the delivery of the Elizabeth line, which will boost the capital’s economy.

Mr Khan added: “The next few months are crucial to making sure the railway can open safely next year, and everyone is working incredibly hard to reach that goal.

“The Elizabeth line will help transform travel in London and the South East, dramatically improving transport links, supporting regeneration and boosting our economic recovery.”

Coronavirus – Thu Nov 5, 2020
The Elizabeth line will pass through London Paddington station (Pete Clifton/PA).

The launch of the Elizabeth line was led by the Crossrail board until October 2020, when governance was transferred to TfL.

Crossrail chief executive, Mark Wild, said the line is on track to open in the first half of 2022, though an exact date has not yet been given.

He said: “This is an immensely complex railway and we must be able to demonstrate the highest levels of reliability.

“Everyone is working hard to deliver the Elizabeth line as soon as practically possible and we remain on track to commence passenger services in the first half of 2022.”

