Home News UK

What the papers say – November 22

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 4:02 am
Clashes in Europe over coronavirus restrictions, vaccinations and the Prime Minister are splashed in the papers as the working week begins.

The i leads on booster jabs being rolled out to all over-18s in a bid to crack down on any further spread of coronavirus cases during the winter.

The Daily Express has a similar front page, saying that the UK could avoid a second Christmas lockdown thanks to the booster uptake.

Meanwhile, the Daily Mail claims murderer Colin Pitchfork was recalled to prison due to him approaching young girls in the street. He was jailed for life after raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror leads on an investigation into the fur trade and how animals are kept in cages overseas before being turned into clothing.

The Financial Times reports that a weapon test undertaken by China in July featured a technical advance which allowed the missile to travel at five times the speed of light.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson could be facing a revolt from backbench MPs amid anger that the least well-off may still have to sell their homes to pay for their care, according to The Guardian.

Metro states the PM has been spotted on public transport – a train – not wearing a face mask after previously being without one during a recent hospital visit.

The Times has said MPs may be avoiding large tax bills on their second jobs following an investigation from the newspaper.

And The Daily Telegraph has reported on the outbreak of anti-coronavirus restriction protests which have taken place in several European cities over the weekend.

The Daily Star, meanwhile, says there are conflicting reports on what type of weather the UK will have this Christmas.

