Eugenie’s father-in-law died just days before his grandson August’s christening

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 1:02 pm
George Brooksbank, the father of Jack Brooksbank (Steve Parsons/PA)
Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law, George Brooksbank, died just days before her son August was christened, it has emerged.

Mr Brooksbank, 72, the father of Eugenie’s husband, Jack Brooksbank, had been ill for some time and had coronavirus last year.

He is understood to have died last week, just days before his nine-month-old grandson was baptised at All Saints Chapel in Windsor Great Park in front of the Queen.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie
August was christened in a rare double royal baptism with his second cousin Lucas, the son of Mike and Zara Tindall, on Sunday.

In June last year, Eugenie thanked NHS staff for saving Mr Brooksbank’s life after he contracted Covid-19.

At the time Eugenie, her husband, mother-in-law Nicola and brother-in-law Tom were warned to prepare for the worst when Mr Brooksbank was put on a ventilator for five weeks.

Princess Eugenie wedding
“George came back home to us the other day, so happy and as the miracle man, as he called himself,” she wrote.

He was in hospital for nine weeks.

After a tracheotomy, his condition had gradually improved and he was moved to a ward at the Royal Brompton Hospital which specialised in heart and lung conditions in people recovering from Covid-19.

He also underwent a further period of rehabilitation at an institution in Roehampton.

Mr Brooksbank also thanked staff himself for the “incredible” treatment he had received.

Royal christening
August was born in February this year.

A source told MailOnline that Mr Brooksbank was not the same after contracting Covid and had been unwell for some time, but that it was “wonderful” he was able to meet his grandson.

Old Etonian Mr Brooksbank, who attended Eugenie and Jack’s wedding in 2018, was a retired chartered accountant and company director.

