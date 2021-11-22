Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Paul Dacre to return to Daily Mail parent company as editor-in-chief

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 4:11 pm
Paul Dacre (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Paul Dacre (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Paul Dacre is set to return to the Daily Mail’s parent company as editor-in-chief, it has been announced.

The 73-year-old stepped down as editor of the right-of-centre newspaper in 2018 after 26 years in the role.

He became chairman and editor-in-chief of Associated Newspapers but is reported to have left the company earlier this month.

David Cameron claims
Lord Rothermere (Iain Crockart/DMGT/PA)

Lord Rothermere, chairman of Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGT), said on Monday that Dacre had now been appointed editor-in-chief of DMG Media – the trust’s media arm.

It comes shortly after Mr Dacre withdrew from the race to become the next chairman of media watchdog Ofcom.

In an email to staff, Lord Rothermere wrote: “I am delighted to announce that Paul Dacre, who has a huge and distinguished history with this company, is being appointed Editor-in-Chief of dmg media.

“Although he will not be involved in day-to-day editing, he will be taking an active role advising me and the editors.”

Mr Dacre last week announced in a strongly worded letter to The Times that he was withdrawing from the race to become Ofcom chairman.

He described his experience as an “infelicitous dalliance with the Blob” and claimed the civil service had influenced the selection process because of his right-of-centre “convictions”.

London Press Club Awards
The Duchess of Cornwall and Geordie Greig (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

The Government previously decided to rerun the process after an initial round of interviews failed to find a new chair.

Mr Dacre was reportedly Boris Johnson’s preferred choice during the initial rounds.

Last week also saw Lord Rothermere announce that Mail On Sunday editor Ted Verity will replace Geordie Greig at the helm of the Daily Mail.

Mr Verity will take over as editor of Mail Newspapers, which includes overall responsibility of the Daily Mail and The Mail On Sunday.

He has been editor of the Mail on Sunday for the past three years while Greig was editor of The Mail On Sunday for the previous seven years and has spent the past three as editor of the Daily Mail.

Chairman and largest shareholder Lord Rothermere is in the process of taking DMGT private.

