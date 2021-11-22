Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Brook House inquiry will look at ‘systemic issues’ in UK immigration detention

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 4:37 pm Updated: November 22, 2021, 6:12 pm
Brook House Immigration Removal Centre (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Brook House Immigration Removal Centre (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A public inquiry into allegations of abuse at Brook House immigration removal centre will focus on “systemic issues” around how people are treated in detention in the UK.

Inquiry chairman Kate Eves said her review into what happened at the then G4S-run site between April and August 2017 still had “huge relevance” to current Home Office policies.

The first phase of public hearings to consider evidence will begin on Tuesday and continue until early December. The second phase will take place in early 2022 and is expected to conclude by the spring, after which the inquiry will publish its findings.

Brook House Inquiry
Kate Eves (Brook House Inquiry)

In September 2017, a BBC Panorama programme broadcast undercover footage showing alleged assaults, humiliation and verbal abuse of detainees by officers.

Fourteen members of G4S staff were dismissed or resigned in the wake of the BBC broadcast.

No prosecutions were brought after a police investigation, but two former detainees successfully argued a full independent investigation was needed.

Ms Eves told The Independent that while the probe was investigating “what happened in a very specific time and place”, it was focusing on “systemic issues around how people are treated in detention”.

“They still have huge relevance today. The issues that we’re looking at may well be relevant to broader Home Office policies around detention and the monitoring of contractors who may be delivering services in terms of detention and the Home Office themselves.”

The Home Office said detention is a necessary part of the UK’s immigration system and the department takes the wellbeing of those being detained extremely seriously.

The chief inspector of prisons found there was “no culture of abuse” among current staff at Brook House in a 2019 visit, but warned there was still a raft of improvements that needed to be made.

Private security firm G4S has since stopped running Brook House as well as Tinsley House, which are both next to Gatwick Airport in West Sussex, and outsourcing giant Serco took over in May last year.

