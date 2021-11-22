Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Betty, 90, celebrated for 55 years of fundraising efforts for lifeboat charity

By Press Association
November 22, 2021, 6:46 pm
Betty Broocks was a founder of a fundraising group formed by the wives of Rye Harbour’s lifeboat crew called ‘The Lifeboat Ladies’ (RNLI/KT Bruce)
A 90-year-old with “boats in her blood” has been praised for dedicating more than half her life to supporting a lifeboat charity.

Betty Broocks was honoured by the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) for her fundraising efforts in 2014 and has decided to retire after 55 years of dedication to the charity.

Mrs Broocks, who has been hailed as a “champion fundraiser” by the RNLI, is from Rye Harbour in East Sussex and started volunteering for the volunteer-run charity in 1966.

Betty Broocks said she ‘couldn’t be more proud’ to have lifeboats in her family’s blood (RNLI/KT Bruce)

She was born in the village 90 years ago, a few years after the 1928 lifeboat disaster – when the village’s only lifeboat capsized, killing all 17 crew members.

Decades after the accident, she began fundraising when her husband Terry became one of the first volunteers on the village’s new lifeboat.

As lifeboats at that time were smaller and less equipped, Mrs Broocks, then a mother of two young children, worried about his safety.

She soon became a founder of a small fundraising group made up of the crew’s wives, called The Lifeboat Ladies.

The Lifeboat Ladies started by raising money for the crew’s wellies and later anything the team required.

Mrs Broocks has been given the title president of all the fundraisers at the Harbour so she can remain part of the team (RNLI/KT Bruce)

After a few years the group disbanded but Mrs Broocks stayed on and has been supporting RNLI Rye Harbour ever since.

She said she “couldn’t be more proud” to have lifeboats in her family’s blood, as her grandson Jai joined the RNLI at 17 and now works as a full-time crew member at Tower RNLI Lifeboat Station on the Thames.

Her grandfather, her mother and her brother had all previously been involved with the Harbour lifeboats.

When honoured by the RNLI in 2014, Mrs Broocks was invited to the Barbican to receive a gold badge for all her years of commitment.

While retiring from her fundraising efforts this year, Mrs Broocks has been given the title “president of all the fundraisers” at the Harbour so she can remain part of the team.

