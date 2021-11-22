In Pictures: Grey seal pups spotted at nature reserve By Press Association November 22, 2021, 7:52 pm A baby seal pup at Donna Nook National Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire (Danny Lawson/PA) Grey seal pups are proving a star attraction at a UK nature reserve. The species returns to Donna Nook National Nature Reserve in Lincolnshire every year in late October, November and December to give birth. (Danny Lawson/PA) (Danny Lawson/PA) (Danny Lawson/PA) (Danny Lawson/PA) The pupping season begins along the coast in October. According to the Lincolnshire Wildlife Trust, around 40% of the world population of grey seals can be found in Britain. (Danny Lawson/PA) (Danny Lawson/PA) (Danny Lawson/PA) (Danny Lawson/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from the Press and Journal Heat-seeking technology gives better picture of seal pup numbers First grey seal pup of the season born at England’s largest colony First Bewick’s swan of the winter spotted at nature reserve First grey seal pups of the season born at large colony