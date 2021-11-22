Family tribute to Eugenie’s father-in-law ‘who loved good things in life’

The family of Princess Eugenie’s father-in-law, George Brooksbank, have paid a touching tribute to him as having “loved all the good things in life” especially his close family and friends.

Mr Brooksbank, 72, died on Thursday, just three days before the christening of his nine-month-old grandson August – the son of the Queen’s granddaughter, Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

A notice placed in Tuesday’s Daily Telegraph by the Brooksbank family read: “Brooksbank, George. Died on 18th November.

“Loved all the good things in life but especially his wife, friends, boys, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.

Jack Brooksbank and Princess Eugenie (David Mirzoeff/PA)

“Private family cremation, memorial details to be announced.”

The poignant reference to his grandchildren comes after he was able to meet baby August, who was born in February.

But the family suffered heartbreak when Mr Brooksbank died in the run-up to the family gathering on Sunday.

He had been ill for some time and is said to have never fully recovered after catching coronavirus last year.

Sarah, Duchess of York with George and Nicola Brooksbank after the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (Andrew Matthews/PA)

August was baptised in a rare double royal christening in Windsor with his second cousin, Lucas, the son of Mike and Zara Tindall, in the presence of the Queen, who has been under doctors’ order to rest for more than a month.

In June last year, Eugenie thanked NHS staff for saving Mr Brooksbank’s life after he fell ill with Covid-19.

At the time, Eugenie, her husband, mother-in-law Nicola and brother-in-law Tom were warned to prepare for the worst when Mr Brooksbank was put on a ventilator for five weeks.

“George came back home to us the other day, so happy and as the miracle man, as he called himself,” she wrote.

George Brooksbank, who died on Thursday (Steve Parsons/PA)

He was in hospital for nine weeks.

After a tracheotomy, his condition had gradually improved and he was moved to a ward at the Royal Brompton Hospital which specialised in heart and lung conditions in people recovering from Covid-19.

He also underwent a further period of rehabilitation at an institution in Roehampton.

Mr Brooksbank also thanked staff himself for the “incredible” treatment he had received.

The Queen leaves Windsor Great Park after the christening of two of her great-grandchildren (Steve Parsons/PA)

A source told MailOnline that Mr Brooksbank was not the same after contracting Covid and had been unwell for some time, but that it was “wonderful” he was able to meet his grandson.

Old Etonian Mr Brooksbank, who attended Eugenie and Jack’s wedding in 2018, was a retired chartered accountant and company director.