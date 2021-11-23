Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Tolkien estate blocks use of US cryptocurrency ‘JRR Token’

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 12:03 am
JRR Tolkien was author of The Hobbit (Bonhams/PA)
JRR Tolkien was author of The Hobbit (Bonhams/PA)

Lawyers representing the estate of Lord of the Rings creator JRR Tolkien have taken action against the developer of a cryptocurrency named “JRR Token”.

Representatives of the Tolkien estate said the product, which was launched in August 2021, infringed the trademark of the world-famous author.

The domain name “jrrtoken.com” was successfully recovered without opposition by the estate and all operations under the offending name were halted.

The US-based developer paid the estate’s legal costs for an undisclosed sum.

Steven Maier, solicitor for the Tolkien estate, said: “The Tolkien estate is vigilant in preventing unauthorised parties from taking advantage of the JRR Tolkien name and the content of JRR Tolkien’s literary works.

“This was a particularly flagrant case of infringement and the estate is pleased that it has been concluded on satisfactory terms.”

JRR Tolkien’s internationally-recognised literary works, including The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, have been translated into 36 languages and have sold an estimated 100 million copies worldwide.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal