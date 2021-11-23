Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ex-vaccine tsar urges Government to ‘do better’ for future pandemics

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 3:16 am
Dame Kate Bingham with a plaster on her arm (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Dame Kate Bingham with a plaster on her arm (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The former chairwoman of the UK’s vaccine taskforce has urged the Government to “do better” in its preparation for future disease outbreaks.

Dame Kate Bingham, who stood down from her role at the end of last year, said the UK was “woefully underprepared” for the pandemic and added that if there had been a reliance on Government’s existing machinery the vaccine rollout may not have seen the same success.

She has urged for more scientists to hired as civil servants to help make key decisions in the event of any future deadly disease outbreaks.

Writing in The Times, Dame Kate said: “The machinery of Government is dominated by process, rather than outcome, causing delay and inertia. There is an obsessive fear of personal error and criticism, a culture of groupthink and risk aversion that stifles initiative and encourages foot-dragging.

“The life sciences industry, including the pharmaceutical sector, turns over £80 billion every year. It is vital for our safety and prosperity that it can flourish. Yet the government treats it with hostility and suspicion, causing companies to move to countries with more science-friendly environments such as Belgium and Ireland.”

Dame Kate’s views echo similar comments made by the Prime Minister’s former top aide, Dominic Cummings, and the Science and Technology Committee and the Health and Social Care Committee.

Mr Cummings has been openly critical of how the early stages of the pandemic were dealt with by Government, and previously told Sky News that the Government system for dealing with crises is a “disaster.”

A cross-party report published last month saw MPs praise the work of Dame Kate, suggesting that her taskforce’s non-Government structure was a factor in its success.

Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the media regarding the latest news surrounding coronavirus (Leon Neal/PA)

It said: “It is clear that the bespoke structure of the vaccine taskforce together with Kate Bingham’s direct approach to leadership, including building a high performing team around her, were of great importance.

“It is also very clear that much of the success of the UK vaccine project was attributable to the vaccine taskforce, and in particular its bespoke role within the official system—a diverse group of people, led by an independent, industry-experienced individual, and sitting outside the Whitehall hierarchy.”

The Cabinet Office has been contacted for comment.

