Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

NI Executive agrees to bolster work-from-home guidance

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 11:41 am
Ministers met on Tuesday morning to sign off on a range of recommendations made by Health Minister Robin Swann (PA)
Ministers met on Tuesday morning to sign off on a range of recommendations made by Health Minister Robin Swann (PA)

People will be urged to work from home where possible as part of reinforced Covid measures agreed by the Northern Ireland Executive.

Current Stormont advice for businesses to prepare for a return to office working is to be changed to encourage employers to support those staff who can work from home to do so.

Ministers met on Tuesday morning to sign off on a range of recommendations made by Health Minister Robin Swann.

They had adjourned discussions on the proposals on Monday evening and Mr Swann made some revisions to the plan overnight.

It is understood an initial proposal that would have seen ministers urge people who worked from home at the outset of the pandemic in March 2020 to do so again has been dropped.

The PA news agency understands that some ministers had expressed concern that advice could cause confusion as many sectors that were closed in March 2020 are now open and many workers do not have the option of remaining at home.

Much of the plan agreed by ministers focuses on reinforcing messaging around public health measures, such as face masking wearing, hand hygiene and limiting social contacts.

With that in mind, it is understood First Minister Paul Givan, deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill and Health Minister Mr Swann will take part in a rare joint press conference at Stormont later on Tuesday afternoon.

The Executive has also tasked its Covid taskforce to examine issues around enforcement of mask-wearing and also look at the potential of setting up a scores-on-the-doors type system to rate businesses on their compliance with rules and mitigations.

After the meeting, Mr Givan tweeted: “The Executive has engaged constructively & agreed a number of measures that will step up our collective efforts against the spread of Covid.

“Whilst there is differences across society on the most effective measures, we can all make a contribution that will help make a difference.”

On Monday, Mr Swann told the Assembly that some hospitality venues may be asked to close their doors over Christmas if Covid-19 cases continue to increase.

Northern Ireland Health and Social Care Awards
Northern Ireland Minister of Health Robin Swann (Liam McBurney/PA)

He stressed that closures were not inevitable.

A Covid certification system for hospitality businesses is being rolled out next week. Fines for non-compliance will be become enforceable two weeks after that on December 13.

Under the compulsory certification scheme, people wishing to gain entry to designated venues would need to demonstrate evidence of Covid-19 vaccination, a negative lateral flow test result, or proof of a coronavirus infection within the previous six months.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal