Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Inquest opens into death of ‘hero’ who tried to rescue woman in Thames

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 12:07 pm
Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole (Family handout/PA)
Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole (Family handout/PA)

An inquest has opened into the death of a man who jumped into the River Thames to save a woman.

Folajimi “Jimi” Olubunmi-Adewole, 20, was on his way home from work at a central London restaurant when he and another man, Joaquin Garcia, entered the water at around midnight on Saturday April 24.

The Coastguard and the Metropolitan Police Marine Policing Unit rescued the woman and Mr Garcia, but could not locate Mr Olubunmi-Adewole.

On Tuesday, an inquest heard that an eyewitness saw the two men jump into the river near London Bridge in an attempt to save a woman, who could be heard shouting “Help me, help me, I can’t swim.”

The witness recalled seeing the pair run down steps to the river bank before partially undressing and jumping in.

Reading the evidence during the inquest opening at Inner London Coroner’s Court, assistant coroner Dr Julian Morris said: “They then saw one man jump in and swim out to the girl and appeared to be a good swimmer.

“The second male jumped some five to 10 seconds after and then began asking for assistance himself.”

Police arrived shortly afterwards and rescued Mr Garcia and the woman, but Mr Olubunmi-Adewole was found dead almost six hours later, the inquest heard.

The inquest was adjourned and a full inquest will be heard at a date to be fixed.

He was posthumously put forward for a Royal Humane Society award by City of London Police  to honour his “memory and heroism” for his “bravery and selfless actions”.

An online petition to install a memorial plaque for Mr Olubunmi-Adewole in Postman’s Park, near St Paul’s Cathedral in central London, has reached almost 150,000 signatures.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal