Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

TV chef Nadiya Hussain launches WaterAid appeal

By Press Association
November 23, 2021, 2:02 pm Updated: November 23, 2021, 4:41 pm
TV chef Nadiya Hussain MBE is supporting a new WaterAid campaign to bring clean water and toilets to schools (PA)
TV chef Nadiya Hussain MBE is supporting a new WaterAid campaign to bring clean water and toilets to schools (PA)

TV chef Nadiya Hussain MBE is supporting a new WaterAid appeal to bring clean water and toilets to schools.

The charity’s Thirst For Knowledge appeal will be matched in donations by the UK Government between November 16 and February 15 2022 of up to £2 million.

Great British Bake Off winner Hussain was launching WaterAid’s new appeal on Tuesday to bring clean water, decent toilets and good hygiene to 30 schools in the Bardiya district of Nepal, providing vital facilities to 28,000 people.

The author and cook, who has seen the reality of life without clean water when visiting Bangladesh, said: “Every mother wants to provide their children with the best start in life, yet millions of parents around the world have no choice but to send their kids to a school with no clean water or toilets.

“Not only does this compromise their children’s health; it has a particularly detrimental impact on girls and traps whole communities in poverty. Without these basic facilities, another generation of girls and young women are being left behind.

“The good news is that water can be an incredible catalyst for lasting change. With clean water, toilets and soap in schools, girls can complete their education and grow up on an equal footing, with the chance to earn a higher income and build better futures for themselves and their families.”

WaterAid’s appeal will help construct new, sustainable school water systems, decent toilets, and drinking water stations with handwashing facilities, enabling children to easily wash, drink and go to the toilet without missing lessons.

Similarly, provision will be made for girls to manage their periods safely and hygienically.

The appeal will help school children like 12-year-old Puja who lives in Lahan, south-eastern Nepal.

The schoolgirl said: “There is water at the school, but it contains iron and stinks. I have fallen ill by drinking the water and [that] causes us to miss classes. I can’t fulfil my aims if I don’t study.

“Life is not possible without water, since we need water to do everything like drink, cook, clean, wash, sanitation, and personal hygiene.”

Ambassador for the international charity since 2016, Hussain is adding her support to the campaign alongside the launch of her latest BBC2 television series and book, both called Nadiya’s Fast Flavours.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]