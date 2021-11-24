Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Environment moves to top of concerns for Britons amid Cop26 climate talks – poll

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 12:04 am Updated: November 24, 2021, 7:35 am
Protesters take part in a rally in Glasgow during the Cop26 summit (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Concerns over climate change, the environment and pollution shot to the top of the agenda as the Cop26 summit took place in Glasgow, polling shows.

Four in 10 people said climate, environment and pollution were a major issue for Britain in Ipsos MORI’s issues index in November, the highest ever score for the topic since it was included in October 1988.

The environmental issues jumped 16 percentage points from October to top the list of concerns for the nation this month, above the pandemic, Brexit, the NHS and the economy.

It is only the third time in more than 30 years the environment has been top of the list of important issues facing the country in the polling.

The survey of 1,009 British adults, which took place as the UN climate summit and protests over climate action dominated the headlines earlier this month, also found more than a fifth of people (21%) cited environmental concerns as the single most important issue for the country – the highest of any issue.

Concern over the climate, environment and pollution is equally high for Labour and Conservative voters, the polling shows, and similar for different social grades.

But the over-55s have the highest concern for the environment, with 47% citing it as a major issue, compared to 43% of those aged 35-54 and only slightly over a quarter (27%) of the 18-to-34 age group, who had Covid-19 as a bigger issue with 31% flagging it as a major concern.

Michael Clemence, associate research director at Ipsos MORI, said: “Concern about the environment and climate change has reached its highest-ever score in this month’s Ipsos MORI issues index – likely an impact of the Cop26 conference.

“There is also widespread agreement on this priority across different groups including across supporters of both the Labour and Conservative parties, although younger people stand out as putting Covid-19 marginally ahead.”

