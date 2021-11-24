Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Green Flag ‘flipping car fudging goes kaput’ ad cleared following complaints

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 12:05 am Updated: November 24, 2021, 1:05 am
A previous Green Flag campaign featured Dolly Parton impersonator Kelly O'Brien (PA)
A previous Green Flag campaign featured Dolly Parton impersonator Kelly O’Brien (PA)

A television advert for Green Flag breakdown cover featuring a stream of allusions to swear words has been cleared by the regulator following complaints that it was offensive.

A voiceover to the ad, showing people involved in various car breakdown scenarios, stated: “When you break down, your first words probably aren’t Green Flag. But maybe they should be your second, because if your flipping car fudging goes kaput, we’ll rescue you anywhere in the country, and you can track our truck all the chuffing way with our app…”

It went on: “So whatever your first words, let’s make your last ones, ‘Thank truck I went with Green Flag’.”

The ad was approved by clearance agency Clearcast without a scheduling restriction.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received 46 complaints from viewers that the ad was offensive and scheduled inappropriately, as it was broadcast throughout the day when children could be watching.

Green Flag said the ad was meant to parody recognised frustrations from breaking down, which could sometimes result in the use of “colourful” language.

The ad did not use any explicit language and the words “flipping”, “fudging”, “chuffing” and “truck” were all clearly enunciated to ensure they sounded distinct from any expletive, the firm added.

Clearcast accepted that euphemistic language might be understood by adults as stand-ins for offensive words but they believed these were words which parents would prefer their children to use instead of the expletives they replaced.

Clearing the ad, the ASA said: “We recognised that some listeners might find the wordplay distasteful but we concluded that the ad was unlikely to cause serious or widespread offence.

“We understood that no scheduling restriction or advice had been applied to the ad at the time it was cleared by Clearcast, which we considered was appropriate for its content. We concluded the ad had been scheduled appropriately.”

A Green Flag spokeswoman said: “All of our adverts go through our own internal review process, extensive consumer research and are signed off by Clearcast to ensure they are suitable for the audiences intended and meet all relevant guidelines.”

