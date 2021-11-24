Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – November 24

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 1:51 am
A new law for the protection of police officers and nurses as well as a briefing war on Downing Street are splashed across the front pages.

The Government has announced those who kill an emergency services worker while committing crime will be given mandatory life jail sentences, according to the Daily Express and the Daily Mail.

The Independent says experts have claimed ministers in England have “lost the message” over Covid-19, with scientists warning Downing Street to take the virus “more seriously” amid high case numbers.

AstraZeneca’s jab may offer longer-lasting immunity than other vaccines, reports The Daily Telegraph, which also quotes the firm’s chief executive Pascal Soriot as saying giving the shot developed with Oxford to the elderly could be one of the reasons the UK is not seeing “so many hospitalisations relative to Europe”.

The Times, meanwhile, says health chiefs have drawn up plans to cut NHS waiting lists by moving the sick around the country.

Returning to Downing Street, where the reports on an “undercurrent of mistrust” in a briefing war between the Prime Minister’s and Chancellor’s teams.

The Guardian also covers the “frustrations”, as it says Rishi Sunak’s department is understood to be concerned about Boris Johnson’s “tendency to over-promise and the fumbled timing of decisions”.

David Cameron lobbied a Tory he ennobled while he was Prime Minister to save a Greensill’s deal with Lloyds Banking Group, according to the Financial Times.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have banned the BBC from screening their Christmas carol concert amid “fury” over a royal documentary, reports The Sun.

The murders of a couple in their Somerset home as their young children slept upstairs lead Metro and the Daily Mirror.

And the Daily Star says a “moron jailed for causing chaos on Britain’s roads wants YOU to help pay his rent. What a joker!”

