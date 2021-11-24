Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Treat prospect of future pandemics like defence threats – former vaccine tsar

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 9:07 am
Dame Kate Bingham called for pandemic threats to be put on a par with defence (PA)
Dame Kate Bingham called for pandemic threats to be put on a par with defence (PA)

The threat of a future pandemic should be put on a par with potential defence threats, the former head of the vaccine taskforce has said.

Dame Kate Bingham urged ministers to ensure the country is better prepared for future disease outbreaks.

It comes after she gave a damning speech about the bureaucratic workings of the civil service.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “We do invest in our defence forces, we do recognise it’s important to look around the world and develop intelligence to plan for all sorts of different scenarios when it comes to our national defence.”

Dame Kate added: “This pandemic, devastating how it was, could have been a lot worse.

“It could have been more lethal – it could have been a virus that mutates much more rapidly, which means you can’t develop vaccines.

“So this is not the time to sit back on our laurels.

“This is the time to recognise that pandemic threats are as serious as defence threats and should be invested and supported in the same way.”

In a speech at Oxford University on Tuesday, Dame Kate said that the UK was “neglecting” the threat of future pandemics and urged ministers to act now to build defences against a future catastrophe.

She called for a pandemic security adviser or minister to ensure the UK’s preparedness capabilities, arguing that healthcare threats are just as serious as national security and defence and should be treated with the same importance.

Meanwhile, she said there is a “devastating” lack of skills and experience in science, industry, commerce and manufacturing in the civil service and criticised a culture of “group think and risk aversion” that “stifles initiative and encourages foot-dragging”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal