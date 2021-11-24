Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Westminster Christmas tree is one in 150 million

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 9:35 am Updated: November 24, 2021, 9:43 am
Forester Ian Green pictured just before the felling of the 2021 parliamentary Christmas tree in Kielder Forest (Mark Pinder/FC England/PA)
Forester Ian Green pictured just before the felling of the 2021 parliamentary Christmas tree in Kielder Forest (Mark Pinder/FC England/PA)

A Christmas tree picked to stand at the foot of Big Ben is one in 150 million, Forestry England has said.

The 42ft Sitka spruce, selected from the 60,000-hectare Kielder Forest in Northumberland, has been despatched to central London to be put up outside Parliament at the weekend.

Kielder is England’s biggest forest and one of the few places in the UK that can supply such tall Christmas trees. 

The tree was prepared on site before being transported to London (Mark Pinder/FC England/PA)

This year, more than 90 other outsized specimens, some up to 55ft tall, will take up positions at prime locations across the UK.

Ian Green, from Forestry England, said: “It’s a big honour to be able to supply a tree from the 150 million growing in Kielder for such a starring role.

“It has been hand-selected by experts to look good from every angle and was carefully felled by an experienced chainsaw operator to ensure its good looks were kept intact. 

Chainsaw operator Guy Van Der Borch in Kielder Forest (Mark Pinder/FC England/PA)

“It really is a beauty.

“But it’s also a credit to the way to the way the forest is managed. Kielder is an internationally important habitat for wildlife and also England’s major producer of sustainable timber. 

“Seeing the tree lit up on view to the whole world will be an immense source of pride for all of us.”

Meanwhile, Forestry England has embarked on a major annual planting programme in Kielder, with more than three million new trees to be planted before spring.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]