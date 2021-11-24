Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Countries should think about mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, says WHO director

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 10:44 am
A World Health Organisation director has said it is time for countries to have a conversation about mandatory Covid-19 vaccination (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
A World Health Organisation director has said it is time for countries to have a conversation about mandatory Covid-19 vaccination (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

It is time for countries to have a conversation about mandatory Covid-19 vaccination, a director at the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

Robb Butler said “mandatory vaccine can, but does not always, increase uptake” but suggested countries – and individuals – should now be thinking about the issue.

It comes after Germany’s tourism commissioner, Thomas Bareiss, said he expects coronavirus vaccinations to become mandatory in the country, after a move by Austria to make them compulsory from February.

In the UK, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has ruled out mass mandatory Covid jabs, telling the BBC’s The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday he does not think it is something the Government “would ever look at”, apart from for NHS and social care staff.

HEALTH Coronavirus
(PA Graphics)

Mr Butler told Sky News that mandates could come at the “expense of trust and social inclusion”, but added: “We believe it’s time to have that conversation from both an individual and a population-based perspective. It’s a healthy debate to have.”

But Anthony Costello, a professor of global health at University College London and former WHO chief, said such a move would “repel a lot of people” and could cause riots.

He suggested one of the reasons parts of Europe are seeing a surge in cases is because people are not all wearing face masks.

But he said Austria and Germany have half the death rate of the UK so far, while the Netherlands’ is less than a quarter – meaning “we shouldn’t pat ourselves on the back too much”.

He said mandating jabs would “repel a lot of people who lack trust in government and in vaccines.

“And you may start to see the unpleasant civil disobedience and riots they’ve had across Europe.”

Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab told Sky News the UK’s vaccination programme is working well.

He added: “We have said that we don’t think we need to go to our Plan B, which itself doesn’t include mandatory vaccines.

“Of course we have looked at the specific considerations that need to apply in the NHS and to protect residents of care homes, but it has never even been in our Plan B to have mandatory vaccines and it still isn’t.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal