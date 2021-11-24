Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Calls to domestic abuse helpline rose 22% during pandemic, figures show

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 11:35 am
A total of 49,756 calls were made to a domestic abuse helpline in England over the year to March 2021 (PA)
A total of 49,756 calls were made to a domestic abuse helpline in England over the year to March 2021 (PA)

Calls to the national domestic abuse helpline rose by more than a fifth during the coronavirus pandemic, figures show.

There were 49,756 calls to the helpline, run by Refuge, in England over the year to March 2021 – up 22% from the previous year, according to figures released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

The rise was generally driven by peaks in calls during the national lockdowns, it said.

It does not necessarily indicate a rise in the number of victims – it could also indicate an increase in severity of abuse or a lack of coping mechanisms during periods of restrictions.

Mankind, which supports male victims of domestic abuse, said monthly calls to its helpline in the year to March 2021 were up 23% on average from the previous year.

It received 1,759 calls from victims and 529 from people calling on their behalf – up from 1,355 and 500 respectively over the previous 12 months.

The majority (95.6%) of calls where the relationship to the perpetrator was recorded concerned a female partner or ex-partner.

It also reported a 61% rise in visitors per month to the charity’s website compared to the previous 12 months.

The figures were released by the ONS as part of analysis of data from various sources, including police forces, the Crown Prosecution Service, Ministry of Justice and support organisations.

