Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Pet pig hogs the attention on visit to owner’s care home

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 12:44 pm
Blanket visited his owner at his care home (Care UK/PA)
Blanket visited his owner at his care home (Care UK/PA)

An animal-loving care home resident has been surprised with a visit from his pet pig.

Tony Eaglestone was delighted to see Blanket the pig after staff at Francis Court care home in Crawley, West Sussex, arranged the unusual visit with his family.

Mr Eaglestone said: “Blanket is much friendlier than many of the dogs I have had over the years.

Resident Tony Eaglestone with his favourite pet, Blanket the pig
Tony Eaglestone said it was ‘lovely to receive a visit from Blanket the pig (Care UK/PA)

“It was lovely to see him and to see how popular he was with the other residents.”

Blanket spent an afternoon at the home, receiving cuddles and treats from the residents as well as taking a stroll around the garden.

Mr Eaglestone was raised on a farm and kept farm animals throughout his life, with pigs his favourite.

Blanket’s visit was the first time Mr Eaglestone had seen his porcine friend in six months.

Blanket the Pig enjoys a cuddle from resident Jennifer
Blanket received cuddles and treats from the residents (Care UK/PA)

Home manager Anna Allen said: “It was wonderful to see Tony’s face light up when Blanket strutted into the lounge and immediately hogged everyone’s attention with his charming personality and love for affection – Tony was certainly a proud pet owner.

“Being in the company of animals has proven therapeutic benefits for older people, particularly for those living with dementia, as it can reduce anxiety, release calming endorphins, and decrease feelings of loneliness.

“You could see from the residents’ reactions just how engaged they were when Blanket was around.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]