Julian Assange and partner register intention to get married in prison

Julian Assange and his partner have registered their intention to get married in the prison where the WikiLeaks founder is being held.

Stella Moris said she hoped there would be no further interference in their wedding plans, after the couple previously accused the prison governor and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab of preventing it being held.

She visited Mr Assange on Wednesday in Belmarsh Prison, in south-east London, where he is being held while the United States continues legal moves to extradite him.

She said: “Today Julian and I are finally registering our intention to marry here inside Belmarsh prison. We were originally booked to do so three weeks ago.

“Of course, the circumstances are not ideal but I am relieved that reason has prevailed and I hope there will be no further interference with our marriage.

Stella Moris following a visit to her partner Julian Assange in Belmarsh Prison (Ian West/PA)

“In the UK everyone who is old enough, no matter who they are or where they are from, has a basic human right to get married to whom they choose.

“This right is written into law. Julian is not charged with any crime in this country, he is not serving a sentence, his imprisonment serves no purpose at all other than to prolong and make his suffering worse.

Julian Assange in 2017 (PA)

“I hope the injustice of this situation is swiftly brought to an end so that we can enjoy marriage outside of the walls of Belmarsh when he is freed.”

The couple have been engaged for a number of years and have been trying to get married despite the legal action.

They have two children, sons Gabriel, four, and Max, two.