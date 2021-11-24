Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK

Julian Assange and partner register intention to get married in prison

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 3:00 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 9:43 pm
Stella Moris following a visit to her partner Julian Assange in Belmarsh Prison, London, where he is being held while the United States continues legal moves to extradite him (Ian West/PA)
Stella Moris following a visit to her partner Julian Assange in Belmarsh Prison, London, where he is being held while the United States continues legal moves to extradite him (Ian West/PA)

Julian Assange and his partner have registered their intention to get married in the prison where the WikiLeaks founder is being held.

Stella Moris said she hoped there would be no further interference in their wedding plans, after the couple previously accused the prison governor and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab of preventing it being held.

She visited Mr Assange on Wednesday in Belmarsh Prison, in south-east London, where he is being held while the United States continues legal moves to extradite him.

She said: “Today Julian and I are finally registering our intention to marry here inside Belmarsh prison. We were originally booked to do so three weeks ago.

“Of course, the circumstances are not ideal but I am relieved that reason has prevailed and I hope there will be no further interference with our marriage.

Stella Moris following a visit to her partner Julian Assange in Belmarsh Prison, London, where he is being held while the United States continues legal moves to extradite him
Stella Moris following a visit to her partner Julian Assange in Belmarsh Prison (Ian West/PA)

“In the UK everyone who is old enough, no matter who they are or where they are from, has a basic human right to get married to whom they choose.

“This right is written into law. Julian is not charged with any crime in this country, he is not serving a sentence, his imprisonment serves no purpose at all other than to prolong and make his suffering worse.

Julian Assange in 2017
Julian Assange in 2017 (PA)

“I hope the injustice of this situation is swiftly brought to an end so that we can enjoy marriage outside of the walls of Belmarsh when he is freed.”

The couple have been engaged for a number of years and have been trying to get married despite the legal action.

They have two children, sons Gabriel, four, and Max, two.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]