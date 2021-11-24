Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Man charged with murders of couple killed in Somerset home

By Press Association
November 24, 2021, 6:33 pm Updated: November 24, 2021, 6:45 pm
A lit candle and picture frame next to floral tributes left near the scene at Dragon Rise in Norton Fitzwarren, near Taunton in Somerset (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murders of a couple who were stabbed to death at their home in a Somerset village.

Collin Reeves, of Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday in connection with the deaths of Jennifer and Stephen Chapple.

The husband and wife were killed as their children slept upstairs at their home in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, at around 9.45pm on Sunday.

Avon and Somerset Police said post-mortem examinations found both Ms Chapple, 33, and her 36-year-old husband died from multiple stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Specialist officers are providing support to Jennifer and Stephen’s families and our thoughts remain with them this evening.

“We’ve been keeping them fully updated on the progress of our investigation and they’re aware of this latest development.

“It is undoubtedly an extremely difficult time for them and I’d ask their privacy is respected as they continue to come to terms with what has happened.”

He added: “I’d like to remind both the media and the public that criminal proceedings are now active and Collin Reeves has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

A second man, aged 67, was arrested on suspicion of the two murders on Sunday evening, and was released under investigation on Tuesday.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that he remains under investigation.

