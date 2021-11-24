Man charged with murders of couple killed in Somerset home

A 34-year-old man has been charged with the murders of a couple who were stabbed to death at their home in a Somerset village.

Collin Reeves, of Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, will appear at Taunton Magistrates’ Court on Thursday in connection with the deaths of Jennifer and Stephen Chapple.

The husband and wife were killed as their children slept upstairs at their home in Dragon Rise, Norton Fitzwarren, at around 9.45pm on Sunday.

Avon and Somerset Police said post-mortem examinations found both Ms Chapple, 33, and her 36-year-old husband died from multiple stab wounds.

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said: “Specialist officers are providing support to Jennifer and Stephen’s families and our thoughts remain with them this evening.

“We’ve been keeping them fully updated on the progress of our investigation and they’re aware of this latest development.

“It is undoubtedly an extremely difficult time for them and I’d ask their privacy is respected as they continue to come to terms with what has happened.”

He added: “I’d like to remind both the media and the public that criminal proceedings are now active and Collin Reeves has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

A second man, aged 67, was arrested on suspicion of the two murders on Sunday evening, and was released under investigation on Tuesday.

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed that he remains under investigation.